Leonora Moore-Bland’s New Book, “Demystifying AI: A Layman’s Guide to Understanding Technology,” is Designed to Help Readers Interested in Learning About Core AI Topics
Essex, MD, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leonora Moore-Bland, a proud and fearless member of the baby boomer generation, has completed her most recent book, “Demystifying AI: A Layman’s Guide to Understanding Technology”: an enlightening read that aims to explain complex artificial intelligence concepts in an accessible, easy-to-understand manner for less tech-savvy audiences.
“Are you curious about artificial intelligence but feel overwhelmed by technical jargon?” asks Leonora Moore-Bland. “‘Demystifying Al: A Layman's Guide to Understanding Technology’ is what you need to understand the revolutionary technology reshaping our world. This book breaks down complex concepts like machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer vision into easy-to-digest explanations, ensuring that anyone-regardless of background-can grasp the fundamentals of Al.
“Dive into the myriad applications of Al in our everyday lives, from virtual assistants like Siri to self-driving cars and intelligent health-care solutions. Discover how these innovations are not just science fiction but part of our reality. With real-world examples and practical insights, you'll learn how Al is enhancing industries, improving productivity, and driving innovation in ways that impact us all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leonora Moore-Bland’s book, in addition to exploring the benefits of AI, also tackles critical ethical considerations, including bias, privacy concerns, and the future of jobs in an AI-driven world. Through equipping readers with the knowledge to navigate these discussions, "Demystifying AI” will help individuals make informed decisions about how Al shapes their life and society.
Readers who wish to experience this comprehensive work can purchase “Demystifying AI: A Layman’s Guide to Understanding Technology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Are you curious about artificial intelligence but feel overwhelmed by technical jargon?” asks Leonora Moore-Bland. “‘Demystifying Al: A Layman's Guide to Understanding Technology’ is what you need to understand the revolutionary technology reshaping our world. This book breaks down complex concepts like machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer vision into easy-to-digest explanations, ensuring that anyone-regardless of background-can grasp the fundamentals of Al.
“Dive into the myriad applications of Al in our everyday lives, from virtual assistants like Siri to self-driving cars and intelligent health-care solutions. Discover how these innovations are not just science fiction but part of our reality. With real-world examples and practical insights, you'll learn how Al is enhancing industries, improving productivity, and driving innovation in ways that impact us all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leonora Moore-Bland’s book, in addition to exploring the benefits of AI, also tackles critical ethical considerations, including bias, privacy concerns, and the future of jobs in an AI-driven world. Through equipping readers with the knowledge to navigate these discussions, "Demystifying AI” will help individuals make informed decisions about how Al shapes their life and society.
Readers who wish to experience this comprehensive work can purchase “Demystifying AI: A Layman’s Guide to Understanding Technology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories