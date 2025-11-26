Verona Leslie’s New Book, “Living Out Loud: The Journey of a Soul VOLUME II THE ELEMENTS,” is a Poignant Tale That Follows One Woman’s Journey of Self-Discovery
Cypress, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Verona Leslie, a native of Belize who currently resides in Houston with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Living Out Loud: The Journey of a Soul VOLUME II THE ELEMENTS”: a compelling novel that continues the story of Lauren, a young woman who embarks on a path of eye-opening revelations and visions to help her grow.
“In this second volume, a series of events, told through the eyes of Lauren, is where her insightful journey starts,” writes Verona. “We all start somewhere, and for Lauren, this is where her curiosity about visions commences—where the start of her seeing herself through the eyes of others and being made to look within herself.”
“Travel with Lauren through this whirlwind and see where she lands. In this volume, she delves into a little taboo while taking us through her dreams and eye-opening revelations, another short but sweet story that gives anticipation as to what comes next.”
Published by Fulton Books, Verona Leslie’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this gripping story of self-perception and insight that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for the next installment in Lauren’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Living Out Loud: The Journey of a Soul VOLUME II THE ELEMENTS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
