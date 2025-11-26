Rick R Tomlinson’s New Book, “My Journey: Blue Collar Blues,” is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Explores the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life
Brooklyn, IA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rick R Tomlinson, who was born in Iowa and has lived throughout the United States and abroad, including the Cayman Islands, has completed his most recent book, “My Journey: Blue Collar Blues”: a moving series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s lived experiences, and how each moment has shaped his journey and the man he has become.
“The poems and prose in this book were written at different times in my life, each shaped by different emotions and challenges I was faced with at the time in my life,” writes Tomlinson. “I survived those challenges with a zest for life by putting my emotions on paper and sharing them through poetry. This book is a reflection of my emotional journey through life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rick R Tomlinson’s book is a heartfelt collection that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author, offering readers a look into the author’s very soul with each entry. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Journey: Blue Collar Blues” is a must read for any fan of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “My Journey: Blue Collar Blues” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
