XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI
XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability.
Colorado Springs, CO, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, today announced the launch of GovCon365 AwardTrack, a next-generation Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution built specifically for Government Contractors (GovCons). Developed on the secure and scalable Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, AwardTrack eliminates data silos by unifying Business Development, Capture Management, Contract Compliance, and Financial Forecasting into a single, comprehensive platform.
GovCon365 AwardTrack addresses the long-standing challenge of fragmentation in the GovCon industry, where critical opportunity, proposal, and contract data often reside in disconnected systems and spreadsheets.
“For too long, GovCons have been forced to adapt generic sales tools to the hyper-specific needs of federal contracting,” said Dennis Robinson, CEO - XTIVIA® GovCon365. “AwardTrack changes that. We’ve built a purpose-built solution that not only streamlines the capture process but carries that efficiency all the way through compliant contract execution, leveraging AI and real-time data feeds to drive higher win rates and greater profitability.”
Key Features Driving GovCon Efficiency and Compliance
AwardTrack delivers a powerful combination of automation and strategic oversight
Unified Capture Management: Supports and formalizes any capture methodology (including Shipley) and provides real-time pipeline visibility through intuitive drag-and-drop Kanban boards.
Intelligent Automation: Features deep API connectivity to key bid boards, including GovWin, GovTribe, and SAM.gov, auto-importing Task Orders and opportunities directly into the CRM to eliminate manual data entry.
AI-Accelerated Capture: Leverages Microsoft Copilot AI integration to accelerate proposal drafting, generate win themes, and surface historical bid intelligence via natural language queries.
Seamless Win-to-Contract Transition: Offers a one-click conversion from a won opportunity to a formal Contract record, automatically transferring all critical details for immediate contract management and billing readiness.
Strategic Oversight and Compliance: Provides automated alerts for deliverables and compliance deadlines and features advanced Power BI dashboards for executive-level reporting on win rates, backlog value, and accurate revenue/cost forecasting.
Federal-Ready Security: Offers flexible and secure deployment options, including GCC and GCC High, ensuring the platform meets stringent federal security standards.
AwardTrack is available immediately to federal contractors seeking to transition from fragmented legacy systems to a single, integrated platform that supports repeatable success and sustainable growth.
About XTIVIA GovCon365
XTIVIA is a global leader in IT solutions, including data management and cloud solutions, empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives with best-in-class technology. The GovCon365 suite is XTIVIA’s dedicated line of Microsoft solutions engineered specifically to meet the unique financial, operational, and compliance needs of Government Contractors, including ERP and CRM.
https://govcon365.com/
About XTIVIA GovCon365
XTIVIA is a global leader in IT solutions, including data management and cloud solutions, empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives with best-in-class technology. The GovCon365 suite is XTIVIA’s dedicated line of Microsoft solutions engineered specifically to meet the unique financial, operational, and compliance needs of Government Contractors, including ERP and CRM.
https://govcon365.com/
Deborah Guinan
719-387-0981
https://www.xtivia.com
