XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI

XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability.