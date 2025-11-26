Author Christine Bresolin’s New Book “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” is a Collection of Over Three Hundred Acts of Kindness That Can Make a Difference in the World

Recent release “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine Bresolin is a compelling series of acts of kindness, ranging from big to small acts, that can help inspire readers to impact others in a positive way. From volunteering their time to simply checking in on others, “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” is an uplifting guide for those seeking to make a difference.