Author Christine Bresolin’s New Book “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” is a Collection of Over Three Hundred Acts of Kindness That Can Make a Difference in the World
Recent release “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine Bresolin is a compelling series of acts of kindness, ranging from big to small acts, that can help inspire readers to impact others in a positive way. From volunteering their time to simply checking in on others, “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” is an uplifting guide for those seeking to make a difference.
Manchester, NH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christine Bresolin has completed her new book “365 Simple Acts of Kindness”: a unique guide with over three hundred acts of kindness that the author suggests for readers to complete in order to make an impact on the world for good while lifting up others in the process.
“Kindness (noun): ‘the quality of being generous, helpful, and caring about other people, or an act of showing this quality’ (Cambridge Dictionary, n.d., definition 2). Small acts of kindness can make a person’s day, no matter how small or big,” writes Bresolin. “People handle day-to-day life and stressors differently, and you never know what someone is going through. Going out of your way and doing something nice for someone can really impact someone’s day.
“Acts of kindness may go unnoticed, but putting in the effort can make a difference. Not only can you make others feel good, but this can also improve your self-esteem. The Lord wants us to spread kindness and negate hate, and by reading one page a day, you can have a relatable Bible verse to an act of kindness that you can reflect on throughout the day.
“Many people are consumed with the next best thing and how to get to the next step. But your life now is what you created from the actions you took five years ago or even a year or a month ago. Being in the present and showing people love and kindness can help you create a future that will be fulfilling and rewarding. You can look back and see all the good deeds you have done, not just for other people’s benefit but to humble yourself as well.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christine Bresolin’s engaging collection will not only allow readers to help others but to also help themselves, providing them with ideas for ways of benefiting the world that will in turn make a spiritual and emotional impact in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “365 Simple Acts of Kindness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
