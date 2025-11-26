Author Tommy Allen’s New Book “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement” is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Nearly Thirty Years on the Force

Recent release “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement: ‘You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up’” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tommy Allen is a riveting memoir sharing first-person anecdotes about the often unbelievable encounters that he and other officers of the law experience on the job, revealing a more human aspect of police work.