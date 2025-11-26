Author Tommy Allen’s New Book “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement” is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Nearly Thirty Years on the Force
Recent release “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement: ‘You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up’” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tommy Allen is a riveting memoir sharing first-person anecdotes about the often unbelievable encounters that he and other officers of the law experience on the job, revealing a more human aspect of police work.
Monroe, NC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tommy Allen, a graduate of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, has completed his/her new book “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement: ‘You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up’”: a collection of humorous, touching, and heartwarming stories from his thirty-four years in law enforcement in a rural North Carolina county.
Retired Sheriff Tommy Allen served in the rural county of Anson, in North Carolina, as the locally elected sheriff for a total of twenty-eight years. He also worked as a deputy sheriff, a patrol officer, and a detective for the Wadesboro Police Department for a total of thirty-four years in law enforcement. Now retired from law enforcement, Allen enjoys writing, volunteering at a local crisis ministry and local historical society, traveling, and doing yard work at home.
“I retired in 2014, and I planned to write this book about my experiences of being a sheriff for twenty-eight years, as well as other law enforcement experiences. I finally got around to doing it almost nine years later,” shares Allen. “This is not the typical gruesome crime investigations, high-speed chases, and such. This is a book about things I encountered—humorous, sometimes heart-warming, often a little strange, and stuff you just couldn’t make up. Maybe it would show the human side of sheriffs as well. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tommy Allen’s stirring account will captivate readers as they go behind the scenes to discover the often ridiculous moments that officers deal with on the job, allowing readers to see a more human side of a law enforcement officer and their work.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Beyond the Badge: The Lighter Side of Law Enforcement: ‘You Just Can’t Make This Stuff Up’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
