Author Anthony LaPorte Jr.’s New Book “I'm Gonna Beat Those Bastards!” is Designed to Help Players Master the Game of Craps and Develop Winning Strategies
Recent release “I'm Gonna Beat Those Bastards!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anthony LaPorte Jr. is a riveting and thorough guide to playing craps for both novices and experts alike. Based upon years of personal experiences with crap games, LaPorte Jr. shares his expertise to help readers find their own strategies for capitalizing on wins and paring down their losses.
Cordele, GA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony LaPorte Jr., who has enjoyed craps on a full-time basis after leaving the hospitality industry in 2004, has completed his new book “I'm Gonna Beat Those Bastards!”: a comprehensive guide for both new and experienced craps players to help them develop winning strategies.
“This book is a guide to playing craps and allows the player to become as involved in the game as deeply as they choose,” writes LaPorte Jr. “The first section is designed for all craps players but is laid out for the absolute beginner. The second section will take you through as the advanced player. You will learn to capitalize on your wins and back down on your losses. You will also be taught stop-loss moves, dice handicapping, sensible bet progressions, and much more. You will learn the ‘dark side.’ The intimidation you feel at a table is natural. You will be guided through the process. Use this book as a reference guide and as a workbook to win. Choose your path, play it, and perfect it. Craps is an easy and fun game to play. Let’s not make this difficult! Happy rolls to you!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Anthony LaPorte Jr.’s enlightening guide came to be after the author continued to watch roll after roll of poor betting choices and decision-making at the craps table. Eager to assist others at the game of craps, LaPorte Jr. shares this life-changing handbook in the hopes of helping others find their own rhythm and master the game for good.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "I'm Gonna Beat Those Bastards!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
www.newmansprings.com
