Authors Laura Britton & Popper’s New Book "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" Follows Popper as He Helps His Friend Herra Discover She is Perfect Just as She Is

Recent release "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton & Popper is a heartfelt tale that centers around a fictional Popper who discovers his friend Herra is trying to change her appearance in order to become prettier. With Popper’s help, Herra realizes that she is perfect just the way she is, and doesn’t need to change anything about herself.