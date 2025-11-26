Authors Laura Britton & Popper’s New Book "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" Follows Popper as He Helps His Friend Herra Discover She is Perfect Just as She Is
Recent release "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton & Popper is a heartfelt tale that centers around a fictional Popper who discovers his friend Herra is trying to change her appearance in order to become prettier. With Popper’s help, Herra realizes that she is perfect just the way she is, and doesn’t need to change anything about herself.
Crowley, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Britton and her dog Popper have completed their new book "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails": a charming story that follows Popper as he gives his friend Herra some important advice about trying to change who she is to please others.
Popper writes, “Tail Wagging Hellos!! I’m so happy that you are joining me for another one of my stories. Did you know that being pretty isn’t about what’s on the outside? It’s about who you are on the inside and the Love that you share and how you treat others, and I think that you are all Pretty Perfect.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Britton & Popper’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, reminding them of the importance of looking within to discover one’s true beauty and talents. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper’s Tails” is an uplifting adventure that readers of all ages can enjoy together.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Popper writes, “Tail Wagging Hellos!! I’m so happy that you are joining me for another one of my stories. Did you know that being pretty isn’t about what’s on the outside? It’s about who you are on the inside and the Love that you share and how you treat others, and I think that you are all Pretty Perfect.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Britton & Popper’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, reminding them of the importance of looking within to discover one’s true beauty and talents. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper’s Tails” is an uplifting adventure that readers of all ages can enjoy together.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Right Kind of Pretty: Popper's Tails" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories