Author Rhea Cragun’s New Book “Conspiracy Of Wealth” Centers Around an Alleged Suicide Case That Leads a Detective Down a Twisted Rabbit Hole of Lies and Deceit
Recent release “Conspiracy Of Wealth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rhea Cragun is a gripping novel that follows Sergeant Marie De Chasseur, a middle-aged homicide detective in Des Moines, who delves into a high-stakes conspiracy within the Chicago banking industry as she investigates the supposed suicide of a company’s HR manager.
Valdez, AK, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rhea Cragun, who holds an MBA with an emphasis in human resources, has completed her new book “Conspiracy Of Wealth”: a stirring tale that follows a homicide detective who, after being called in on a suicide case of an HR manager, discovers her death is linked to a wider web of conspiracies ties to the Chicago banking industry.
Author Rhea Cragun’s dynamic career spans diverse roles across government, law enforcement, and corporate sectors, including a decade with the Department of Corrections and Human Services. Her career path has taken her across Utah, California, Iowa, and Alaska. Along the way, she and her husband even spent two adventurous years as over-the-road truck drivers.
“When Sergeant Marie ‘Chase’ De Chasseur is called to the scene of HR manager Katherine’s death, it looks like an open-and-shut suicide case,” writes Cragun. “But the absence of a suicide note and the puzzling choice of drowning when a cabinet full of pills was available unsettle Chase. She recognizes those pills all too well; once, she nearly succumbed to their pull herself. Only her partner, Lieutenant Andrew Fontaine, knows how close she came to following the same path.
“The more Chase uncovers, the stranger Katherine’s death appears. Hidden beneath her corporate persona lies a tangled web of secrets—an affair, a dangerous conspiracy among HR, IT, and Finance, and cryptic references to Adam Smith’s ‘The Wealth of Nations’, which Katherine chillingly called a ‘textbook to defraud a company.’ Soon, Chase and Fontaine are led to Chicago, where powerful figures are determined to keep their roles in this conspiracy hidden at any cost.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rhea Cragun’s chilling tale reflects upon the author’s unique perspective, shaped by a life rich in both personal and professional experiences. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Conspiracy of Wealth” invites readers to confront the dark intersection of ambition, corporate greed, and personal demons in a cerebral thriller that weaves suspense with psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Conspiracy Of Wealth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Rhea Cragun’s dynamic career spans diverse roles across government, law enforcement, and corporate sectors, including a decade with the Department of Corrections and Human Services. Her career path has taken her across Utah, California, Iowa, and Alaska. Along the way, she and her husband even spent two adventurous years as over-the-road truck drivers.
“When Sergeant Marie ‘Chase’ De Chasseur is called to the scene of HR manager Katherine’s death, it looks like an open-and-shut suicide case,” writes Cragun. “But the absence of a suicide note and the puzzling choice of drowning when a cabinet full of pills was available unsettle Chase. She recognizes those pills all too well; once, she nearly succumbed to their pull herself. Only her partner, Lieutenant Andrew Fontaine, knows how close she came to following the same path.
“The more Chase uncovers, the stranger Katherine’s death appears. Hidden beneath her corporate persona lies a tangled web of secrets—an affair, a dangerous conspiracy among HR, IT, and Finance, and cryptic references to Adam Smith’s ‘The Wealth of Nations’, which Katherine chillingly called a ‘textbook to defraud a company.’ Soon, Chase and Fontaine are led to Chicago, where powerful figures are determined to keep their roles in this conspiracy hidden at any cost.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rhea Cragun’s chilling tale reflects upon the author’s unique perspective, shaped by a life rich in both personal and professional experiences. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Conspiracy of Wealth” invites readers to confront the dark intersection of ambition, corporate greed, and personal demons in a cerebral thriller that weaves suspense with psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Conspiracy Of Wealth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories