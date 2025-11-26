Author Rhea Cragun’s New Book “Conspiracy Of Wealth” Centers Around an Alleged Suicide Case That Leads a Detective Down a Twisted Rabbit Hole of Lies and Deceit

Recent release “Conspiracy Of Wealth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rhea Cragun is a gripping novel that follows Sergeant Marie De Chasseur, a middle-aged homicide detective in Des Moines, who delves into a high-stakes conspiracy within the Chicago banking industry as she investigates the supposed suicide of a company’s HR manager.