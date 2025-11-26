Author Charles Falconer’s New Bok "Nexus: Elf Defense" Centers Around One Young Man’s Attempts to Protect His World and Others from Impending Disaster

Recent release "Nexus: Elf Defense" from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Falconer is a compelling novel and sequel to “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” that continues the story of Andrew, who now finds himself caring for his wounded enemy, the lupine elf. But as the elf’s caretaker is nowhere to be found, Andrew soon discovers that something far more sinister is about to occur.