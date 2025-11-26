Author Charles Falconer’s New Bok "Nexus: Elf Defense" Centers Around One Young Man’s Attempts to Protect His World and Others from Impending Disaster
Recent release "Nexus: Elf Defense" from Newman Springs Publishing author Charles Falconer is a compelling novel and sequel to “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” that continues the story of Andrew, who now finds himself caring for his wounded enemy, the lupine elf. But as the elf’s caretaker is nowhere to be found, Andrew soon discovers that something far more sinister is about to occur.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Falconer, a Texas native who enjoys restoring old trucks and gardening, has completed his new book "Nexus: Elf Defense," a riveting tale that continues Andrew’s story as he attempts to protect his world and other realms from a dangerous enemy on the rise.
“This is a companion book of ‘The Boy Who Cried Werewolf,’” writes Falconer. “The boy who once cried werewolf, Andrew, is now a young adult. His childhood nemesis, the lupine elf, Cinnamon, has arrived unannounced and seriously wounded on his doorstep. The lupine elf cannot recall where he came from or how he came to be in the condition he is now in. Add to this the techno-elf, Tag, who should be Cinnamon’s keeper, cannot be found. Something untoward is afoot that will affect three worlds.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Falconer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this supernatural thrill ride. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Nexus: Elf Defense” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Nexus: Elf Defense" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
