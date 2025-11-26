Author R.d. Colmery’s New Book, "A Wonderful, Rewarding Life," is a Riveting Memoir Documenting the Trials, Triumphs, and Lessons Learned Throughout the Author’s Life

Recent release “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” from Covenant Books author R.D. Colmery is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles Colmery's childhood and early adult life. It recounts formative experiences, including his military service and college education, as well as his adventures later in life that came to define him and his legacy.