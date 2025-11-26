Author R.d. Colmery’s New Book, "A Wonderful, Rewarding Life," is a Riveting Memoir Documenting the Trials, Triumphs, and Lessons Learned Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent release “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” from Covenant Books author R.D. Colmery is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles Colmery's childhood and early adult life. It recounts formative experiences, including his military service and college education, as well as his adventures later in life that came to define him and his legacy.
Medina, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.D. Colmery, veteran of the US Army, as well as a lifelong boater and lover of photography, electronics, and astronomy, has completed his new book, “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life”: a poignant and heartfelt account that documents the author’s life, inviting readers to follow along as he reflects upon lessons learned through each of his challenges as well as the many successes he earned along the way.
After growing up during the Great Depression in the industrial Ohio town of Canton, author R.D. Colmery’s first job out of high school was as an industrial electrician for the Timken Company. He then went into the Army, followed by Timken again, then consulting work and college. What soon followed was five years of being the electrical engineer for a large cement plant before becoming co-owner of an audio record company in London, England in the 1960s. Eventually, the author started a long career in audio/visual, video productions, CCTV, and surveillance systems, worldwide, before retiring to teach electrical until the age of eighty-five.
“An unforgettable look back on an incredible life filled with about twenty miracles of being at the right place at just the right moments, when lives were at stake, and with no other explanations but a miracle could explain these situations,” writes Colmery.
“Share these often-thrilling true stories as they had actually happened. Fear, humor, terror, thankfulness, and friends are brought to life in about a hundred short adventures.
“My whole life has been wonderful in countless ways!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.D. Colmery’s new book will captivate readers as they take a trip back in time to follow along on the author’s journey, discovering the incredible adventures the author has experienced and the lasting memories and lessons each story left him with. Deeply personal and candid, “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to live fully and make the most of their time on Earth, just as the author did.
Readers can purchase “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After growing up during the Great Depression in the industrial Ohio town of Canton, author R.D. Colmery’s first job out of high school was as an industrial electrician for the Timken Company. He then went into the Army, followed by Timken again, then consulting work and college. What soon followed was five years of being the electrical engineer for a large cement plant before becoming co-owner of an audio record company in London, England in the 1960s. Eventually, the author started a long career in audio/visual, video productions, CCTV, and surveillance systems, worldwide, before retiring to teach electrical until the age of eighty-five.
“An unforgettable look back on an incredible life filled with about twenty miracles of being at the right place at just the right moments, when lives were at stake, and with no other explanations but a miracle could explain these situations,” writes Colmery.
“Share these often-thrilling true stories as they had actually happened. Fear, humor, terror, thankfulness, and friends are brought to life in about a hundred short adventures.
“My whole life has been wonderful in countless ways!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.D. Colmery’s new book will captivate readers as they take a trip back in time to follow along on the author’s journey, discovering the incredible adventures the author has experienced and the lasting memories and lessons each story left him with. Deeply personal and candid, “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to live fully and make the most of their time on Earth, just as the author did.
Readers can purchase “A Wonderful, Rewarding Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories