Author Aileen McClendon’s New Book, "Don't Take Life for Granted," is a Powerful Story of a Family That Loses Their Way and is Destroyed by Secrets and Lies
Recent release “Don't Take Life for Granted” from Covenant Books author Aileen McClendon is a poignant story that centers around Sarah and Gary, two Christians doing their best to raise their family. But when people in their family begin keeping secrets, trust is lost and soon their family faces several losses that will shake them and their faith.
Forest, MS, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aileen McClendon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loves writing, traveling, shopping, and spending time with friends and family, has completed his/her new book, “Don't Take Life for Granted”: a riveting novel that centers around a family who faces loss and heartache due to secrets and lying.
“Sarah and Gary were both Christians, but there were a lot of lies and deceit in their family,” writes McClendon. “Three family members began to keep secrets. It destroyed the family. Anger came into the family, trust was lost, love was lost, and death even became a part of the family. No one could trust anyone.
“Sarah became devastated by the secret her father held for many years. Six tragedies hit the family—it was unbelievable. Some could forgive, and some could not forget. Cheating played a big role in the kids’ lives. There were lies after lies. Hate took over. Pain and anger took over one person’s life. Grief could never go away. If this person could have killed, she would have done it for the sake of the family. Even doctors began to keep secrets for loved ones.
“Everyone had a secret except for three people, who lost their love for God until they became so angry that they almost gave up. There was no hope, no trust—they almost took their own lives. The question was, ‘Why my family? Why?’ The question that one person had was: ‘I pray every day. Does God not hear my cry?’”
“Who told the truth in the end?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aileen McClendon’s new book is an inspiring and enlightening novel that will captivate readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, McClendon weaves an unforgettable tale of family tragedy that will remind readers to never take life for granted.
Readers can purchase “Don't Take Life for Granted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
