Author Aileen McClendon’s New Book, "Don't Take Life for Granted," is a Powerful Story of a Family That Loses Their Way and is Destroyed by Secrets and Lies

Recent release “Don't Take Life for Granted” from Covenant Books author Aileen McClendon is a poignant story that centers around Sarah and Gary, two Christians doing their best to raise their family. But when people in their family begin keeping secrets, trust is lost and soon their family faces several losses that will shake them and their faith.