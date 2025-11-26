Author Jackie E. Peter’s New Book, "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life That He Faced
Recent release "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter" from Covenant Books author Jackie E. Peter is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his past choices and experiences that have come to define his legacy. Deeply personal and candid, "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter" will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Bellingham, WA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jackie E. Peter has completed his new book, "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter": a stirring and engaging memoir that explores the author’s moments of struggles and successes, revealing the experiences and events of his life that have left a lasting impact on him.
“This is the story of my life,” writes Jackie. “I tell the story through my eyes. It is how I lived it, and the interpretation of the events is mine. It is not intended to make a statement of right or wrong. I lived life the way I saw it, and I am only responsible to my own conscience. All events and episodes described, whether right or wrong, are the way I lived and require no blame for anyone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jackie E. Peter’s new book will transport readers back in time as they follow the author’s journey in navigating the often turbulent and shifting times of American culture and history during the twentieth century.
Readers can purchase "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
