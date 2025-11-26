Author Jackie E. Peter’s New Book, "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter," is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life That He Faced

Recent release "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter" from Covenant Books author Jackie E. Peter is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he reflects upon his past choices and experiences that have come to define his legacy. Deeply personal and candid, "The Life and Times of Jackie E. Peter" will resonate with readers from all walks of life.