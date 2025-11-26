Author Sarah Short’s New Book "Always and Forever" is a Powerful Story That Follows a Wife and Mother Who Must Rebuild Her Life After a Car Crash Leaves Her with Amnesia

Recent release “Always and Forever” from Covenant Books author Sarah Short is a compelling tale that centers around married couple Brock and Emma Stephens, who are torn apart when a car accident leaves Emma with no memory of the last thirty years. Struggling to find her place again, Emma and Brock work towards rebuilding their marriage but must face one test after another.