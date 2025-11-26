Author Sarah Short’s New Book "Always and Forever" is a Powerful Story That Follows a Wife and Mother Who Must Rebuild Her Life After a Car Crash Leaves Her with Amnesia
Recent release “Always and Forever” from Covenant Books author Sarah Short is a compelling tale that centers around married couple Brock and Emma Stephens, who are torn apart when a car accident leaves Emma with no memory of the last thirty years. Struggling to find her place again, Emma and Brock work towards rebuilding their marriage but must face one test after another.
Archbold, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Short, an avid speaker who fills the pulpit for pastors when they need time off, has completed her new book, “Always and Forever”: a stirring tale that follows a woman who must find her place amongst a family and marriage she doesn’t remember following a car accident.
“Twenty-eight years ago, Brock Stephens promised to love his wife, Emma, for better or worse. When a car accident leaves her with amnesia, his promise is tested to the limit,” writes Short.
“Emma wakes up in the hospital surrounded by people who claim to know her, but she has no recollection of them. With her sense of identity shattered and her faith in God faltering, Emma struggles to find her place in a family she can’t remember.
“As Brock and Emma try to rebuild their lives, they learn what it means to trust God even when the path ahead is unclear. But as they grow closer, a new danger emerges—one that threatens to destroy everything.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Short’s new book is a poignant tale of resilience and faith that promises to captivate readers with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Always and Forever” is a beautiful reminder of the incredible power that can be found in simply believing and trusting in love.
Readers can purchase “Always and Forever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
