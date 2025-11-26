Author Dr. Samson E. Osime’s New Book, “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23,” Aims to Demystify God’s Role and Relationship with Humanity
Recent release “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23” from Covenant Books author Dr. Samson E. Osime is a profound discussion that aims to challenge long-standing misconceptions about the Lord, encouraging readers to discover divine truths through understanding mankind’s relationship with God.
Woods Cross City, UT, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Samson E. Osime, a Christian mystic, metaphysician, and clairvoyant who has researched God, man, and his religions around the world for the past sixty-two years. has completed his new book, “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23”: an enlightening exploration that invites readers to delve into who God truly is, as well as His role versus an individual’s role in forging their own path in life.
“‘The Renaissance About the Unknown God’ is a divine revelation whose time has finally arrived in God’s timeline,” writes Dr. Osime. “For centuries gone by, mankind worshipped the unknown God and received diverse consequences in various ways that he could not comprehend, grouping all unfavorable effects as evil in the creation by God. In fact, man did not know that he is the architect of his own fortunes or misfortunes in this life that is a continuum. Every creation at birth is not a new one. This, man did not explore because of ignorance and carelessness. Those who tried to investigate it in the past stopped at the theory level without consulting the indwelling spirit of God in their hearts.
“Here we are! ‘The Renaissance About the Unknown God’ has been permitted to expose the true concept of God for all individuals who seek the truth with honesty and a sincere curiosity devoid of blasphemy or business as usual.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Samson E. Osime’s new book will draw upon the author’s years of research to help readers reconnect with the Lord on a personal level. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “The Renaissance About the Unknown God” will encourage readers from all backgrounds to follow their own paths to discovering who God is with both curiosity and courage.
Readers can purchase “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
