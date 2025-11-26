Author Dr. Samson E. Osime’s New Book, “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23,” Aims to Demystify God’s Role and Relationship with Humanity

Recent release “The Renaissance About the Unknown God: Acts of Apostles 17:23” from Covenant Books author Dr. Samson E. Osime is a profound discussion that aims to challenge long-standing misconceptions about the Lord, encouraging readers to discover divine truths through understanding mankind’s relationship with God.