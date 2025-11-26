Author Luna Nikole’s New Book, "Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns a Lesson After She is Caught Stealing Her Best Friend’s Sundae

Recent release “Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae” from Page Publishing author Luna Nikole is a charming tale that centers around Bessy, a young girl who sits down to enjoy sundaes with her best friend Madeline after playing all day. Wanting Madeline’s bigger sundae, Bessy secretly eats it herself, but must find a way to apologize when Madeline finds out.