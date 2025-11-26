Author Luna Nikole’s New Book, "Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns a Lesson After She is Caught Stealing Her Best Friend’s Sundae
Recent release “Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae” from Page Publishing author Luna Nikole is a charming tale that centers around Bessy, a young girl who sits down to enjoy sundaes with her best friend Madeline after playing all day. Wanting Madeline’s bigger sundae, Bessy secretly eats it herself, but must find a way to apologize when Madeline finds out.
New York, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luna Nikole, who graduated from the Texas Woman’s University where she studied early childhood education, has completed her new book, “Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae”: a riveting story of a young girl who steals her best friend’s ice cream sundae and learns an important lesson about friendship and sharing.
“'Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae' is a children’s book that tells the story of a little girl’s honest and innocent intentions to eat her friend’s gooey hot fudge sundae,” writes Nikole. “She invites her friend over, and they are about to feast on the two hot fudge sundaes. Bessy realizes that her friend’s hot fudge sundae is bigger than hers, so she comes up with a brilliant idea to switch the ice cream sundaes. Without her friend’s knowledge, Messy Bessy hurriedly eats the sundae. Bessy’s friend notices, and the story ends with a comforting apology by Bessy to her family and friends.”
Published by Page Publishing, Luna Nikole’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Bessy’s attempts to make amends with Madeline, reminding them of the importance of sharing, telling the truth, and forgiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Messy Bessy Wants the Hot Fudge Sundae” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
