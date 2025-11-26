Author LaTasha Brooks’s New Book, “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition,” Follows a Woman Whose Life Spirals After Fulfilling Her Dreams Through Fast Money
Recent release “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition” from Page Publishing author LaTasha Brooks is a powerful novel that follows one woman’s struggles after a life of rebellious activity and learning the hard way that fast money is not always the easy way. Now having lost everything, Ty must face the consequences while hoping for the chance of starting over.
Manor, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LaTasha Brooks, an inventor, author, writer, performer, singer, artists, and analytical thinker from Austin, Texas, has completed her new book, “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition”: a poignant and engaging tale that centers around a woman’s journey to learn her lesson and find a new start after finding herself incarcerated for a life of breaking the rules for the easy way out.
“Journey with Ty as she goes through a rebellious life that leads her down a path of destruction,” writes Brooks. “Fast money would help enable her to fulfill all her dreams. She came from a family that didn't have much. She promised herself she didn't ever want to live life as a poor person. Ty worked and ground hard. The hard grind made her believe she would never find herself in financial situation that would allow her to want for anything. Ty was on top of the world as she was clever. She had a good plan and was well organized. Everything in life was starting to finally go well. In the midst of perfect moments, Ty forgot about all the things that could possibly go wrong. The things that could go wrong were far from her mind.
“Ty did not anticipate the dangers that would come along with getting fast money and living an even faster life. Ty believed she could have it all-fast money, her family, her man, and her children. Once she stacked enough paper, she would get out of the game. Then she had an epiphany. If she could have it all while in the game, she could have it all on a straight and narrow. Relationship distractions caused her to stray away from the plan and have troubles with her man. As she was no longer focused, her choices and behavior began to change.
“She found herself in a predicament to kill or be killed. Would murder be justified, or would she spend the rest of her life incarcerated? What would her new life and fate be? While incarcerated and awaiting her fate, she got to experience deaths and murders. Because of incarceration, her life became the choice of prosecutors, judges, and jurors. Time in jail gave Ty insight and a whole new appreciation for people and life. But was her mistake too great? Did she learn too late?”
Published by Page Publishing, LaTasha Brooks’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers as they follow Ty’s journey and the valuable lessons and insight she learns from her mistakes. Expertly paced and character-driven, “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
