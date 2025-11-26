Author LaTasha Brooks’s New Book, “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition,” Follows a Woman Whose Life Spirals After Fulfilling Her Dreams Through Fast Money

Recent release “In Purpose, Not On Purpose: Locked-Up Edition” from Page Publishing author LaTasha Brooks is a powerful novel that follows one woman’s struggles after a life of rebellious activity and learning the hard way that fast money is not always the easy way. Now having lost everything, Ty must face the consequences while hoping for the chance of starting over.