Author Angel Rose Pacheco’s New Book, "My Journey with a Brain Tumor," is an Inspirational Memoir That Shares How God Walked with Her Through Her Health Journey
Recent release “My Journey with a Brain Tumor” from Page Publishing author Angel Rose Pacheco is a masterful, faith-affirming work that captures the author’s journey navigating her recovery with God by her side.
Whiteford, MD, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angel Rose Pacheco has completed her new book, “My Journey with a Brain Tumor”: a moving work that highlights the way God stands by his children no matter what comes their way.
Author Angel Rose Pacheco writes, “I thank God—I felt a supernatural peace at that moment. I believed that the Lord already knew about this tumor. And He was merciful to me that nothing worse had taken place in my body because of that tumor. I didn’t know what the future held, but He did. I knew Jesus was with me. I called Anthony. He was very calm when I told him and said he was going to pick me up and drive me into the city for my appointment. He later told me that when we hung up from that call, the Lord spoke to his heart: Yes, we were about to go through the fire, but He was going to walk side by side with us and not leave us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angel Rose Pacheco’s striking and candid work allows readers to experience her journey alongside her.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “My Journey with a Brain Tumor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
