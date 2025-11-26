Mary Gaylord’s New Book "There’s an Anthill in My Brain" is a Hilarious Children’s Book About a Mischievous Older Brother Named Wayne Pranking His Little Sister, Brianna
Recent release “There’s an Anthill in My Brain” from Page Publishing author Mary Gaylord is a fun-to-read children’s book that follows Wayne as he tells his sister she has ants living in her brain just as he does. He goes on to say that as they get older, their heads grow, and that's the anthill forming.
Lake Ozark, MO, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Gaylord, a first time published author, has completed her new book, “There’s an Anthill in My Brain”: a silly and playful children’s story about a brother named Wayne telling a tall tale to his little sister. Brianna can hardly believe it, so she goes to her Mom for answers. Her father overhears the whole tale. He forms a plan to put a stop to Wayne's lies to his sister. In an outrageous outcome, Wayne learns his lesson.
Author Mary Gaylord’s book reflects her love of nature and the importance of family, as well as how the influence of parents can help shape their children's behavior. Mary developed a love of writing at an early age. She has written several poems, letters, and children’s books that she prays will be published in the near future. Mary has been married to her beloved husband Shane for 36 years. They have three grown children, Brandy, Bryce, and Brandon. They also have two grandchildren, Raylee and Ivan. She enjoys going boating on the lake, planning meals and cooking, and playing disc golf in the hills of the Ozarks. Mary and her husband reside in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
Gaylord writes, “Brianna’s mother was around the house planting flowers. Brianna approached her mother anxiously because she would definitely know if an anthill could be in her head. Mom stopped gardening and looked up at Brianna, and before she could say a word Brianna said, ‘Mom, Wayne said that he saw an ant crawling into my ear and now I have an anthill living in my brain, and he does too! Can they live inside your brain and when you get bigger, your head grows because they,ve formed a hill in there?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Gaylord’s lighthearted tale is fun and entertaining for young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “There’s an Anthill in My Brain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Mary Gaylord’s book reflects her love of nature and the importance of family, as well as how the influence of parents can help shape their children's behavior. Mary developed a love of writing at an early age. She has written several poems, letters, and children’s books that she prays will be published in the near future. Mary has been married to her beloved husband Shane for 36 years. They have three grown children, Brandy, Bryce, and Brandon. They also have two grandchildren, Raylee and Ivan. She enjoys going boating on the lake, planning meals and cooking, and playing disc golf in the hills of the Ozarks. Mary and her husband reside in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
Gaylord writes, “Brianna’s mother was around the house planting flowers. Brianna approached her mother anxiously because she would definitely know if an anthill could be in her head. Mom stopped gardening and looked up at Brianna, and before she could say a word Brianna said, ‘Mom, Wayne said that he saw an ant crawling into my ear and now I have an anthill living in my brain, and he does too! Can they live inside your brain and when you get bigger, your head grows because they,ve formed a hill in there?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Gaylord’s lighthearted tale is fun and entertaining for young readers and listeners.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “There’s an Anthill in My Brain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories