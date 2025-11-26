Author Carl W. Lutes’s New Book, "Old Bottles New Wine: Fiction in Prose and Verse," is a Series of Stories Following Individuals Trying to Find Their Place in the World
Recent release “Old Bottles New Wine: Fiction in Prose and Verse” from Page Publishing author Carl W. Lutes is a thought-provoking collection of stories that follows individuals that each struggle with a tragic flaw that impacts their lives, even if they are unaware of their flaw, and how they make their way through the world while adjusting to these struggles.
Carbondale, IL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl W. Lutes, a World War II veteran, English teacher, and former principal flutist for the St. Louis Symphony, has completed his new book, “Old Bottles New Wine: Fiction in Prose and Verse”: a poignant and compelling assortment of stories that recasts contemporary narratives in classical forms, each one exploring the idea of the Ancient Greek philosophy of the tragic hero’s flaw.
After entering the US Navy at eighteen, author Carl W. Lutes earned multiple degrees through the GI Bill before playing principal flute in the St. Louis Symphony. He first settled down in Carbondale, Illinois, to teach English grammar and literature at Southern Illinois University. After a few years, he moved to Manhattan to teach English in the City school system, where he remained for half a century while traveling throughout the world for many years, and now focuses his time on his writing. In addition to writing and music, the author developed a love of Renaissance art while pursuing graduate studies at the Paris Conservatory and the Sorbonne, and he has endowed the Southern Illinois University museum with his collection of Renaissance, which is displayed for the public in the Carl W. Lutes Gallery.
“‘Old Bottles, New Wine’ was conceived as a literary experiment featuring contemporary situations or narratives cast in classical form, each form indicated in parentheses beside its title in the table of Contents,” writes Lutes. “The tone throughout the work is mostly humorous, occasionally melancholic, and hopefully realistic overall.
“The Ancient Greeks believed that the most heroic personality often has within his character what they called a tragic flaw. That flaw at times inhibits or in some way affects the hero’s downfall. The hero may or may not recognize what it is that is affecting his behavior. We think that this same tragic flaw may be in the psyche of the unheroic.
“For instance, Maggie, a character in ‘Bottles’, sometimes reflects a bit of that tragic flaw in her general unhappiness. Also, it could be hidden in poor Olaf’s gastric problems in 'The Anatomy of an Allergy,' in the title character carrying on in 'Pigeon,' or even in Herb’s rat problem in 'The Ravaged House.'”
Published by Page Publishing, Carl W. Lutes’s engaging series offers an honest and emotionally resonant look at human nature, promising to connect with readers from all walks of life as they find themselves or someone they know within its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Old Bottles New Wine: Fiction in Prose and Verse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
