Author John Curry’s New Book, "Mental: Episodes 1 and 2," Follows One Man’s Amazing Journey from Obscurity to Crime Fighter

Recent release “Mental: Episodes 1 and 2” from Page Publishing author John Curry introduces Andre, who is used to being called names. He had heard them all: Crazy, Loony Tunes, Cuckoo, Nutcase, and, when they wanted to be polite, Mental.