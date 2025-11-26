Author John Curry’s New Book, "Mental: Episodes 1 and 2," Follows One Man’s Amazing Journey from Obscurity to Crime Fighter
Recent release “Mental: Episodes 1 and 2” from Page Publishing author John Curry introduces Andre, who is used to being called names. He had heard them all: Crazy, Loony Tunes, Cuckoo, Nutcase, and, when they wanted to be polite, Mental.
Hudson, OH, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Curry, who currently resides in Ohio with his beloved family, has completed his new book, “Mental: Episodes 1 and 2”: a gripping and potent novel that takes readers into the mind of Andre, whose perceptions as “crazy” and “nutcase” mask an incredible gift that propels an unwanted nobody into a quiet hero.
In his spare time, author John Curry loves to write stories that explore societal issues from a different perspective.
Curry writes, “Andre looked over to the utility box he had just passed. It was a large rectangular metal box painted over with a mural. It sat on a raised block of concrete next to the sidewalk. Sitting there on the block with their backs to the box sat two shabbily dressed vagrants. The man who spoke was black, sporting a wifebeater with a raggedy pair of ripped jean shorts. His shoes were so worn that Andre could see that the man was sockless. He was accompanied by a white woman with stringy blonde hair and a tank top. Her daisy dukes were anything but modest, and her tank top left little to the imagination. She returned his stare with a toothless grin. It was clear they were street folk with their dusty complexions indicative of infrequent bathing. Andre didn’t judge. For not too long ago, he was among their number. But he didn’t have what they sought and stated such.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Curry’s inspiring tale follows Andre as he overcomes his negative reputation and shows those around him how remarkable he truly is.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Mental: Episodes 1 and 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
