Bethany Duggan Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Grand Junction, CO, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bethany Duggan of Grand Junction, Colorado, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This honor highlights her outstanding contributions and achievements in the security industry. Duggan will be featured in the November 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other women who have demonstrated excellence in their fields.
About Bethany Duggan
Bethany Duggan serves as vice president at ESI-Lifeforce where she is responsible for strategic planning, logistics, finance, marketing, sales, and daily operations. ESI-Lifeforce is recognized for providing comprehensive, hands-on executive protection and high-risk threat management training at its in-person training center. For over 40 years, the company has trained students to become celebrity bodyguards, executive protection agents, managers in corporate security and high threat protective security detail protection specialists (psd).
Duggan received an M.S. in marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.
For more information, visit https://esibodyguardschool.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
