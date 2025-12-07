New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement.
Auckland, New Zealand, December 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Zealand recording artist and AI-music innovator David Pomeroy has released his 200th full-length AI album, a milestone that reflects his unusually high creative output and his continued experimentation with genre, storytelling, and AI-assisted production.
Over the past two years, Pomeroy has built a diverse multi-genre AI music catalogue spanning country, jazz, EDM, worship, opera-pop, K-Pop, cinematic R&B, children’s music, and more. His projects include the AI-driven acts Heartline, Orionis Five, Amber Heart, Celeste Ayanna, Jesse Clay Rydell, and Susannah — each designed with its own identity, genre space, and stylistic direction. These releases appear globally under both his personal artist name David Pomeroy and his AI-focused label, DP Music Presents.
With his 200th album, “Universe of Sound,” Pomeroy brings these creative worlds together in one project. The 12-track release features two new songs from each of the six flagship AI artists. The album demonstrates some of the range of Pomeroy’s creative universe: boyband pop, stadium-style K-Pop, warm Americana, cinematic opera-pop, R&B gospel, and modern country-rock. Each track was crafted to reflect the AI artist’s unique style while contributing to a unified, cross-genre listening experience. “Universe of Sound” also marks the first time all six AI acts — generally released under DP Music Presents — appear together under David Pomeroy’s main artist profile. This brings greater visibility to the interconnected nature of his AI-artist universe and offers a curated introduction for new listeners.
“This album is a celebration of everything I’ve built,” Pomeroy said. “Album 200 felt like the right moment to bring every AI artist together. Each one represents a different part of my musical world, and I wanted to honour that.”
Pomeroy notes that the concept for the milestone album came together during a creative session completed yesterday, when he finalised the album’s direction and structure. “It came together very naturally,” Pomeroy adds. "Yesterday I put the final pieces in place, and I knew instantly: this is the right way to mark the 200th album.”
David Pomeroy’s music is distributed across major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer, and more than 50 other DSPs. His catalogue has continued to attract listeners drawn to his wide range of genres, his narrative-driven approach, and his use of AI as part of the creative process.
“Universe of Sound” is available now on Bandcamp, and will be available on other major streaming platforms on December 7, 2025.
About David Pomeroy
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand recording artist, AI-music creator, and founder of the DP Music Presents label — home to a growing universe of AI-powered artists and multi-genre concept albums. With 200 albums released to date, Pomeroy continues to explore new creative directions in digital-era music production.
Journalist-Facing Q&A (Interview Pack)
(For magazines, blogs, newspapers, podcasts, radio, online media)
Q: What role does AI play in your music creation?
A: AI accelerates the process, but the vision is human. I guide the story, the direction, the emotion, the genre shaping. AI is a tool — the creativity is mine.
Q: Why bring all six AI artists together on this milestone album?
A: Each of these AI artists represents a different part of my creative identity. Heartline is passion and harmony. Orionis Five is energy and spectacle. Amber Heart is warmth. Celeste Ayanna is emotion. Jesse is grit. Susannah is elegance. Album 200 felt like the perfect moment to unify them.
Q: How do you keep each artist’s sound so distinct across their various albums?
A: By treating each AI artist like a real performer with a real personality. They have their own vocal identity, genre rules, visual identity, and emotional palette. Once their world exists, writing for them becomes natural.
Q: David, what does reaching 200 albums mean to you?
A: It represents the evolution of everything I’ve learned, experimented with, and poured my heart into. It’s not just a number — it’s a world of AI characters, stories, and genres that grew far bigger than I ever imagined.
Q: What was your favourite part about creating Album 200?
A: Honestly? Yesterday — finalising the structure, the song concepts, the idea of bringing all six artists together. It felt like the universe folding back into a single moment. A complete circle.
Q: Do you see “Universe of Sound” as a turning point?
A: Very much so. It’s the first time all six acts come together under the “David Pomeroy” artist name. It signals to listeners that everything in the DP Music Presents universe is interconnected.
Q: Will you continue to build out the DP DP Music Presents universe?
A: Absolutely. Album 200 is not the end — it’s a moment of reflection before the next evolution. These artists still have stories left to tell.
Q: What comes after Album 200?
A: More stories. More worlds. More artists. More heart. Album 200 is a celebration… but it’s also just the beginning.
Q: What do you hope listeners take away from this milestone release?
A: That music can be limitless. That creativity can expand into worlds. And that anyone — even an independent artist — can build something astonishing with vision and heart.
Contact
David Pomeroy
David Pomeroy
+64212095025
https://www.davidpomeroymusic.com
