FDP Mold Remediation Adopts New National Standard: Specialist Jacob Smith Leads Immediate Compliance with IICRC S520: 2024
FDP Mold Remediation's Lead Specialist, Jacob Smith (20+ years, IICRC Certified), is spearheading the immediate nationwide adoption of the new, stricter ANSI/IICRC S520: 2024 Standard. This move elevates the company’s protocols, focusing on advanced science to safely address mycotoxins and ensure the most effective, health-focused mold remediation services for consumers.
Washington, DC, DC, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDP Mold Remediation announced today that it has fully adopted the newly updated ANSI/IICRC S520: 2024 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation, the industry's most rigorous procedural benchmark. The initiative is led by FDP's Lead Mold Remediation Specialist and Contributing Writer, Jacob Smith, who is overseeing the immediate implementation of the new, advanced protocols across all FDP Mold Remediation operations nationwide.
The Story: Raising the Bar on Safety and Effectiveness
The IICRC S520: 2024 revision represents a critical advancement in mold remediation practices, placing greater emphasis on source removal and the precise handling of mold components previously overlooked in public guidance. Key updates now require professionals to specifically address airborne spores, mycotoxins, and the extracellular matrix (ECM), recognizing the complex nature of contamination and its potential impact on human health.
Jacob Smith, who holds multiple advanced IICRC certifications including Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT) and Commercial Drying Specialist (CDS), is training FDP's teams on the new standard's requirements, particularly those concerning:
Mycotoxin Identification: Recognizing and remediating the toxic byproducts of certain molds, which are often the source of severe health reactions.
Enhanced Documentation: Meeting the new requirements for transparent communication and detailed documentation to ensure accountability and client protection.
Biocide Usage Clarification: Adhering strictly to the Standard's advisory that antimicrobial chemicals and ozone devices are supplementary tools, and should never replace physical source removal and cleaning.
"The 2024 update to the S520 is a massive win for public safety, and we are proud to be among the first firms to fully comply," said Jacob Smith. "My two decades in the field have repeatedly shown that there are no shortcuts. This new standard reinforces that physical mold removal is paramount, and the focus on mycotoxins confirms that we must use the most scientifically sound protocols to truly restore a healthy indoor environment. For our clients, this means FDP Mold Remediation is delivering the most current, safest, and most effective remediation service available."
About FDP Mold Remediation
FDP Mold Remediation is a premier national provider of comprehensive, IICRC-certified mold inspection, removal, and environmental restoration services. Dedicated to the highest standards of safety and science, the company utilizes the latest technological advancements and adheres to industry-leading standards to deliver proven, lasting solutions. The company's mission is to restore healthy indoor environments nationwide.
