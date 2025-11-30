FDP Mold Remediation Adopts New National Standard: Specialist Jacob Smith Leads Immediate Compliance with IICRC S520: 2024

FDP Mold Remediation's Lead Specialist, Jacob Smith (20+ years, IICRC Certified), is spearheading the immediate nationwide adoption of the new, stricter ANSI/IICRC S520: 2024 Standard. This move elevates the company’s protocols, focusing on advanced science to safely address mycotoxins and ensure the most effective, health-focused mold remediation services for consumers.