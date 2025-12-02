ClickHelp November 2025 Update with Universal Links, Enhanced API, and Advanced Security Features
ClickHelp, a leading cloud platform for creating and publishing technical documentation, has announced its November 2025 product update.
Yerevan, Armenia, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This ClickHelp release introduces Universal Links, significant API enhancements, and new automation feature for security compliance, helping organizations streamline documentation delivery and user management.
Universal Links Improve Documentation Access
The new Universal Links feature ensures that documentation URLs always lead readers to content they can access. When a user shares a link copied from the browser address bar, ClickHelp automatically determines the correct version for each recipient — whether they are a customer, contributor, or internal user.
Expanded API for Content Automation
The ClickHelp API now supports a wider range of automation scenarios, including:
Direct binary uploads for large files with the option for chunked uploads
Importing documentation from multiple formats, including Word, HTML, Markdown, RTF, EPUB, ODT, docfx, ClickHelp Project Backup, and OpenAPI
Programmatic deletion of projects and publications, enabling automated cleanup within CI/CD workflows
These enhancements allow technical teams to integrate documentation updates into their development pipelines more efficiently.
Automated Deactivation of Inactive Accounts
To support organizations with strict security and compliance requirements, ClickHelp has introduced an option to automatically disable inactive user accounts. Administrators can define the inactivity threshold, select which roles are affected, and allow the system to manage deactivation without manual intervention.
This reduces access risks and helps maintain compliance with internal security policies.
