Author Connie Wilson’s New Book, "The Tale of a Cat Named Otis," is a Charming Story That Follows the Adventures of Otis and the Life Lessons He Learns Along the Way
Recent release “The Tale of a Cat Named Otis” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie Wilson is a captivating story that follows Otis, a cat who is different from the rest of his brothers and passed over for adoption. While residing in an abandoned barn, Otis makes new friends and discovers the importance of always trying his best and being kind to others, no matter what life may present.
Linesville, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connie Wilson has completed her new book, “The Tale of a Cat Named Otis”: a stirring tale that centers around a cat named Otis who learns all sorts of important lessons while navigating his way through life with the help of new friends and loving advice from his mother.
“I originally put this story together with my grandson Stratton in mind, in the hope that it would help him with life’s lessons,” shares Connie. “To teach him to stay focused and full of joy no matter what comes his way. To teach him to be kind to all, though they may look or think differently than he, and to share with those who have less.
“The story is done in rhyme. As a child, I recall my mother often reading poetry to us and how we enjoyed it.
“I hope this story will help teach other children life’s lessons, and ‘No matter what happens, no matter what comes your way, know that you’ve done your best at the end of your day.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Connie Wilson’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inspiring them to bravely tackle life’s challenges and make the best of any situation just like Otis.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Tale of a Cat Named Otis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
