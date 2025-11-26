Willie C. Boyd’s Newly Released “The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story” is a Compelling Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Justice
“The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie C. Boyd recounts his harrowing journey of being wrongfully imprisoned and how faith, family, and the NAACP helped him reclaim his life.
Bowman, SC, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story”: a gripping memoir of courage and perseverance. “The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story” is the creation of published author, Willie C. Boyd, a man of strong faith whose belief in God has carried him through life’s challenges. A lifelong mentor to youth in his community, he has encouraged others to pursue education, purpose, and faith. A graduate of Bowman High School in South Carolina, Willie enjoyed sports in his younger years and continues to be an avid fan. Now retired, he enjoys spending time with family, fishing, cooking at festivals, and competing in barbecue contests with his well-known sauce. Married for forty-five years before his wife’s passing, he is the proud father of four children and grandfather to ten grandchildren. Guided by his favorite scripture, Psalm 23, Willie now celebrates the publication of his first book.
Boyd shares, “The NAACP Saved My Life is about Willie C. Boyd, whose life changed in one afternoon being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The time is 1980, in the rural South, and being arrested for robberies he did not commit. There were three robberies that day. He was nowhere near where the first or second robbery occurred, and he just happened to be near the location where the third robbery occurred.
One minute Willie was a happy twenty-six-year-old married man with a wife of three years and expecting their first child. He was a man who cherished family life. He had a loving extended family who stood with him. By his standards, he had a great job, a successful business, money saved in the bank, raised hogs for profit, and was never arrested for anything before. He was even on a community baseball team. In the next minute, he was arrested and taken to jail for crimes he did not commit.
The NAACP Saved My Life will show the many twists and turns Willie went through to get free. It shows how he escaped from two prisons in one night. Some might think that the things he did were not humanly possible. Through it all, his faith is tested many times, but he finally finds the right people who believed in him. Willie spent over two years in prison for a crime he did not commit, passing two polygraph exams, and yet it took some time to get free, but with the help of the NAACP and God, he made it.
The NAACP Saved My Life also shows the mental anguish that he and his family suffered, with having to see the newspaper accounts as if he were guilty, and the years of suppressing the experiences, and after over forty years being able to write about it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie C. Boyd’s new book is an inspiring tale of resilience, faith, and the power of advocacy.
Consumers can purchase “The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The NAACP Saved My Life: A True Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
