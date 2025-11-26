Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "Where My Journey Ends" is a Captivating Coming-of-Age Tale of Courage, Destiny, and the Search for a Life Beyond One’s Beginnings

“Where My Journey Ends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is an engaging and heartfelt story that follows a young man determined to carve out his own path. Vanderwood delivers an inspiring narrative of ambition, identity, and the longing for purpose.