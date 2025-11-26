Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "Where My Journey Ends" is a Captivating Coming-of-Age Tale of Courage, Destiny, and the Search for a Life Beyond One’s Beginnings
“Where My Journey Ends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is an engaging and heartfelt story that follows a young man determined to carve out his own path. Vanderwood delivers an inspiring narrative of ambition, identity, and the longing for purpose.
Utica, NY, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where My Journey Ends”: a stirring narrative that blends heart, adventure, and self-discovery as a young man steps beyond the familiar to pursue the life he feels called to live. “Where My Journey Ends” is the creation of published author, Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “When he was a boy, Felix’s dreams were limited to the life his father built for them on their small farm, but when he became of age to see the world beyond what his father allowed, a passion for a different life grew within him. He desired a chance to use his skill to earn his name, a new home to show his worth, friends to share his experience, and the love of a beautiful girl to inspire him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book invites readers into an emotional and exciting journey where hope, determination, and the longing for belonging shape one young man’s destiny.
Consumers can purchase “Where My Journey Ends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where My Journey Ends”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
