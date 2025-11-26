Darrel and Cindy deVille’s Newly Released “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH” is a Prophetic and Empowering Guide for Believers Seeking to Embrace God’s End-Time Vision
“RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrel and Cindy deVille provides a divinely inspired roadmap for the emergence of the end-time Glorious Church. The book reveals heavenly blueprints, prophetic insights, and practical steps to help believers rise personally and corporately, experience unity, and maximize Kingdom impact.
Prosper, TX, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!”: a timely and prophetic guide for believers to step into the next-level paradigm of God’s end-time plans. “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” is the creation of published author, Darrel and Cindy deVille, founders of Shekinah Today Ministries, Victory Today Church, and the Pray America, Pray! campaign. They have been married and involved in church and ministry for almost forty years. Their mission is to exalt Christ and send forth His Word to raise up His Glorious Church and reveal His glory, to rescue souls, disciple nations, advance the Kingdom of God, and impact eternity!
Darrel and Cindy deVille share, “NEXT-LEVEL PARADIGMS AND PLANS TO ARISE IN GOD'S...KINGDOM, POWER, AND GLORY!
Are you ready? God is about to reintroduce Himself to the world on a whole new level! He’s declaring, “Break the mold—let My plans unfold!” Rise of the Glorious Church is a prophetically inspired call to a new era—unveiling next-level paradigms and heavenly plans to ignite the emergence of the end-time Glorious Church. It’s time to see your life differently. See the Church differently. See the end times differently.
This timely and prophetic book reveals:
• A "heavenly model" blueprint for the end-time Glorious Church to arise.
• Three “Right-End-Rime Paradigms” to navigate the days ahead.
• The stunning vision of Jesus unlocking "7 End-time Doors!"
• “5 Glorious Church Fundamentals" that unlock your divine destiny.
• Key steps to rise up glorious—personally and corporately.
• 12 Ekklesia Gates for maximum Kingdom impact worldwide.
• Prophetic words and insight to inspire, equip, and guide the Church.
…and more (see the Table of Contents for the full scope).
The stage is being set for the end-time Glorious Church to rise in unprecedented unity, power, and glory. We are going where we've never been before! It will be glorious and revolutionary. The only question is—will you be part of it? It's time to get ready because everything is about to change!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrel and Cindy deVille’s new book inspires and equips the Church to step boldly into God’s end-time plan.
To learn more about authors Darrel and Cindy deVille and their book, please visit ShekinahToday.org.
Consumers can purchase “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Darrel and Cindy deVille share, “NEXT-LEVEL PARADIGMS AND PLANS TO ARISE IN GOD'S...KINGDOM, POWER, AND GLORY!
Are you ready? God is about to reintroduce Himself to the world on a whole new level! He’s declaring, “Break the mold—let My plans unfold!” Rise of the Glorious Church is a prophetically inspired call to a new era—unveiling next-level paradigms and heavenly plans to ignite the emergence of the end-time Glorious Church. It’s time to see your life differently. See the Church differently. See the end times differently.
This timely and prophetic book reveals:
• A "heavenly model" blueprint for the end-time Glorious Church to arise.
• Three “Right-End-Rime Paradigms” to navigate the days ahead.
• The stunning vision of Jesus unlocking "7 End-time Doors!"
• “5 Glorious Church Fundamentals" that unlock your divine destiny.
• Key steps to rise up glorious—personally and corporately.
• 12 Ekklesia Gates for maximum Kingdom impact worldwide.
• Prophetic words and insight to inspire, equip, and guide the Church.
…and more (see the Table of Contents for the full scope).
The stage is being set for the end-time Glorious Church to rise in unprecedented unity, power, and glory. We are going where we've never been before! It will be glorious and revolutionary. The only question is—will you be part of it? It's time to get ready because everything is about to change!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrel and Cindy deVille’s new book inspires and equips the Church to step boldly into God’s end-time plan.
To learn more about authors Darrel and Cindy deVille and their book, please visit ShekinahToday.org.
Consumers can purchase “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories