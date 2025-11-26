Darrel and Cindy deVille’s Newly Released “RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH” is a Prophetic and Empowering Guide for Believers Seeking to Embrace God’s End-Time Vision

“RISE OF THE GLORIOUS CHURCH: Everything Is About To Change!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrel and Cindy deVille provides a divinely inspired roadmap for the emergence of the end-time Glorious Church. The book reveals heavenly blueprints, prophetic insights, and practical steps to help believers rise personally and corporately, experience unity, and maximize Kingdom impact.