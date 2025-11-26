David Stains’s Newly Released “BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus” is a Compelling Memoir of Decades of Global Christian Service and Ministry
“BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Stains is an inspiring account of his thirty years of international mission work, highlighting the love of Christ, cross-cultural experiences, and the challenges and triumphs of serving communities worldwide.
Johnstown, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus”: an inspiring account of a lifetime devoted to spreading the Gospel through international missions and ministry. “BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus” is the creation of published author, David Stains, who served as a United Methodist Church minister for forty-five years, leading eighteen churches in Western Pennsylvania and participating in international missions, disaster relief, and prison ministry. He has translated seven books into Spanish for prison ministry and earned an STM from United Theological Seminary and a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. He has also served as adjunct faculty at multiple colleges. Now retired and ordained with the Global Methodist Church, Pastor Stains has been married for fifty-five years to his wife Beth and has two children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David Stains shares, “In this book, I share the story of my thirty years of experience in Christian missions in international settings. A story of Christian missions must be, in the nature of the case, a story of love. I have experienced the love that flows from heaven, revealed in Jesus Christ. Having examined the gifts and graces the Lord has blessed me with, I offered service to the international commitments of my conference. My mission work was never a matter of long-term residence in another country. Rather, modern communication and transportation made it possible to do many and varied projects in a number of countries and nurture relations between our churches and theirs.
During my career, I did service in eight Latin American countries and two European. I became a living bridge between Christian communities for thirty years. I will set out the story of what was accomplished in each country chronologically. I will report encounters with inspiring Christian leaders, together with the inevitable misunderstandings and frustrations encountered. There were dangers to be faced and moments of great fulfillment. And always, there was the love in Jesus that we experienced together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Stains’s new book offers readers a heartfelt account of faith, service, and the global reach of Christian ministry.
Consumers can purchase “BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BANDANNA: On Missions with Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
