Taquita Seward’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Know" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Motherhood, Faith, and Resilience Through Life’s Unexpected Challenges

“I Didn’t Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taquita Seward is an inspiring and emotional story that invites readers into one mother’s journey of strength, patience, and faith while navigating family life, disability, and the joys and trials of raising a child on the spectrum.