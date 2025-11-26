Taquita Seward’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Know" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Motherhood, Faith, and Resilience Through Life’s Unexpected Challenges
“I Didn’t Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taquita Seward is an inspiring and emotional story that invites readers into one mother’s journey of strength, patience, and faith while navigating family life, disability, and the joys and trials of raising a child on the spectrum.
The Villages, FL, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Didn’t Know”: a moving reflection on family, faith, and perseverance that offers encouragement and hope to parents and readers of all walks of life. “I Didn’t Know” is the creation of published author, Taquita Seward, a full-time stay-at-home mother of four, navigating life alongside her husband with disabilities and a child newly diagnosed on the spectrum. Her love for reading and writing grew into a passion that became an outlet for expressing her journey through challenges and uncertainty. Raised in a Christian household as the eldest of six children, three biological and three adopted siblings, she is also a proud homeschool graduate.
Through writing, Taquita found strength, courage, and joy, turning life’s obstacles into inspiration. She encourages readers to embrace their own stories, see challenges as life lessons rather than life sentences, and find peace knowing they’re not alone.
Seward shares, “I Didn’t Know is not just any story; it’s a heart-warming story every parent should read to themselves and to their children. Taquita takes you on one adventure at time, showing you every step she went through. I Didn’t Know takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. So grab a tissue! But just like after every bad storm, out comes the sun and unexpected blessings you didn’t know existed. It teaches you to reach for the sky and never give up hope and that there’s always warm, beautiful sunlight after every dark, gloomy tunnel. It teaches you to be patient, something she had to learn day by day, not overnight, and believe me, she’s still learning it.
It also teaches you to fight for what you know is right and fight for your rights as a parent. It teaches you to trust God while fighting for what you believe. It teaches you to love no matter what it looks like. It teaches you to breathe and relax and take time and appreciate what matters the most. It teaches you to choose your family first. It teaches you to always remain faithful to whatever your process is and wherever your journey takes you, that everyone deserves happiness no matter what. To never let anyone tell you no because you know your journey and process more than anyone. Remember, only you know your story and what the process looks like. No one knows your story better than you, so you tell it.
And remember to thank everyone that was involved in your process and journey and that the journey has only begun. Your waited prayers will be answered, and your tears will turn into tears of joy and excitement. It also teaches you to love everyone, no matter their race, looks, abilities, and disabilities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taquita Seward’s new book is an inspiring resource for families seeking hope, encouragement, and faith through trials and triumphs.
Consumers can purchase “I Didn’t Know” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Didn’t Know”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
