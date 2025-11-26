Daisy Beiler Townsend’s Newly Released "Where Is Mary Now?" is a Heartwarming Christian Children’s Book That Teaches Faith, Hope, and the Promise of Heaven

“Where Is Mary Now?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daisy Beiler Townsend is a touching narrative based on a true story for young readers that explores questions about life, death, and God’s eternal plan, helping children understand heaven and the love of Jesus.