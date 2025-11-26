Daisy Beiler Townsend’s Newly Released "Where Is Mary Now?" is a Heartwarming Christian Children’s Book That Teaches Faith, Hope, and the Promise of Heaven
“Where Is Mary Now?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daisy Beiler Townsend is a touching narrative based on a true story for young readers that explores questions about life, death, and God’s eternal plan, helping children understand heaven and the love of Jesus.
Greenville, PA, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Is Mary Now?”: a faith-filled children’s story designed to guide young hearts through questions of life, death, and God’s eternal love. “Where Is Mary Now?” is the creation of published author, Daisy Beiler Townsend, a lifelong writer whose work has appeared in Guideposts, The Upper Room, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and other Christian publications. She has authored multiple books, including the Homespun Faith devotional series, the Sarah’s Legacy historical fiction series, and children’s devotionals. Alongside her husband, Donn, she has written over a hundred gospel songs, led a family music ministry, and served as a missionary in Japan. A former certified pastoral counselor, Daisy continues to share her faith and creativity from her home in Pennsylvania, where she and Donn enjoy family, baseball, and puzzles.
Daisy Beiler Townsend shares, “Where Is Mary now?
One evening, Sarah, her Papa, and Grandma watched The Star, an animated movie about the birth of Jesus. Sarah liked Mary, the mother of Jesus, most of all. After the movie, she asked her Grandma, “Where is Mary now?”
When Grandma said, “I believe she’s in heaven,” Sarah was very sad. Sarah’s daddy had died not long ago, and everyone said he was in heaven. She didn’t want him or Mary to be in heaven—she wanted them to be here.
Later, Sarah asked Grandma, “Why does God let people die?”
Grandma got out a Bible storybook and told her, “Death wasn’t God’s idea.” She told Sarah why people die and about the wonderful place that Jesus prepared for us if we receive Him and live for Him.
Sarah still missed her daddy, but she was happy to know that he was in a wonderful place that Jesus had prepared, where she could go to be with them someday.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daisy Beiler Townsend’s new book encourages children to ask questions about faith, comfort, and the hope of heaven, making it a perfect read for families and Sunday school classrooms.
Consumers can purchase “Where Is Mary Now?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Is Mary Now?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
