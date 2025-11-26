Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Living with Autism," is a Poignant and Charming Story That Explores the Challenges Children with Autism Often Face

Recent release “Living with Autism” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a heartfelt tale that centers around the author’s two sons, who both have autism and ADHD, exploring the struggles they face each day. Through sharing this story, Hudson aims to raise awareness about autism in the Black community.