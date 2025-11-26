Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Living with Autism," is a Poignant and Charming Story That Explores the Challenges Children with Autism Often Face
Recent release “Living with Autism” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a heartfelt tale that centers around the author’s two sons, who both have autism and ADHD, exploring the struggles they face each day. Through sharing this story, Hudson aims to raise awareness about autism in the Black community.
Jackson, MS, November 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Capital City Alternative School who has been teaching in the Jackson public school system for six years, has completed her new book, “Living with Autism”: a compelling story that invites readers to discover the daily challenges that children with autism face, as well as the different ways they see and interact with the world.
“This book portrays the challenges and struggles they have faced in the classroom and in the real world,” writes Hudson. “I wanted to bring more awareness to the Black community when it comes to autism. It is nothing to be ashamed of, and one out of three kids might be impacted by autism.
“As the years go by, I have witnessed more kids with autism. I have talked to other parents who share the same issues on a daily basis. There are more opportunities and more exposure to autistic kids in the world. I see more videos on social media displaying kids with autism, and I am glad to see it. I was frustrated at times when my kids were young because the special education department has changed since I was a young person. Now there are different elements when it comes to disabled kids. I was a strong advocate for my kids, and although they are grown, I am still part of the fight for autistic kids to be treated fairly and get all the resources they need to be productive people. Thanks again for all the support, and I hope we can continue to uplift all kids regardless of race or disability.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s heartfelt tale is inspired by the author’s own two sons, Damion and Otis Clincy, who both live with autism and ADHD. With colorful artwork to help bring Hudson’s story to life, “Living with Autism” is sure to help raise awareness about autism within the Black community, breaking down stigma and lifting up families impacted by autism.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Living with Autism" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
