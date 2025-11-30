Asteriosoft Served as the Technical Partner in Launching a Custom DSP for Asia’s Leading Super App Entering the US Programmatic Market

Asteriosoft, a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, announced the completion and delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for Asia’s leading Super App as it expands into the US market. Acting as the project’s technical development partner together with its US business partner, Asteriosoft built the DSP to align with the client’s unique business logic, infrastructure, and performance requirements.