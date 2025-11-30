Asteriosoft Served as the Technical Partner in Launching a Custom DSP for Asia’s Leading Super App Entering the US Programmatic Market
Asteriosoft, a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, announced the completion and delivery of a custom Demand-Side Platform (DSP) for Asia’s leading Super App as it expands into the US market. Acting as the project’s technical development partner together with its US business partner, Asteriosoft built the DSP to align with the client’s unique business logic, infrastructure, and performance requirements.
New York, NY, November 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The project included not only custom DSP development but also deep architectural and operational optimization. As part of extended technical support, Asteriosoft helped the client refine traffic shaping processes, enabling them to filter out low-value requests and retain only high-quality, performance-driven traffic. These improvements significantly enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of media buying operations.
“We are happy to lead this platform development and support our client in the US on such an important project. It was a major achievement delivered together,” said Denis Anoykin, CEO of Asteriosoft.
This collaboration further reinforces Asteriosoft’s position as a reliable engineering partner for global AdTech companies seeking tailored solutions, high-performance infrastructure, and long-term technical expertise.
For more information about Asteriosoft’s Custom DSP development services, visit our site.
About Asteriosoft
Asteriosoft is a software development company specializing in advanced AdTech solutions, including DSPs, SSPs, Ad Servers, and data management platforms. The company focuses on innovation, transparency, and client empowerment through flexible technology models.
Anastasiya Zemlyanskaya
+38268224906
www.asteriosoft.com
