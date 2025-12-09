Future Horizons to Release "250 LIFEHACKS FOR YOUNG AUTISTIC ADULTS: Your Guide to a Simpler Life" Written by Peter Vermeulen

Peter Vermeulen, PhD, is an internationally respected autism lecturer and author. With over 30 years in the field, he received the 2019 Passwerk Lifetime Achievement Award. Trained as a counselor and educator, he has worked extensively with autistic children. He is an Autism Consultant and Lecturer at Vlaamse Dienst Autisme, edits Autisme, and teaches at the University of Leuven.