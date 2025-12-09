Future Horizons to Release "250 LIFEHACKS FOR YOUNG AUTISTIC ADULTS: Your Guide to a Simpler Life" Written by Peter Vermeulen
Peter Vermeulen, PhD, is an internationally respected autism lecturer and author. With over 30 years in the field, he received the 2019 Passwerk Lifetime Achievement Award. Trained as a counselor and educator, he has worked extensively with autistic children. He is an Autism Consultant and Lecturer at Vlaamse Dienst Autisme, edits Autisme, and teaches at the University of Leuven.
Arlington, TX, December 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 250+ Tips that Cover Autism’s 20 Biggest Challenges
250 Lifehacks for Young Autistic Adults: Your Guide to a Simpler Life covers—with humor and sensitivity—the twenty biggest challenges for people with autism. Written in collaboration with autistic individuals, it illustrates what autistics can do themselves to tackle these challenges, and also how others can help. Though the book is primarily written for adults with autism, it is also an excellent guide for their friends, neighbors, partners, parents and employers. By reading about the challenges and the accompanying tips, people without autism can also gain a better insight into what autistics struggle with, where these challenges come from, and how they can help and support them.
As mentioned, the selection of the twenty challenges and all tips in this book are the result of meetings of people with autism, more specifically ambassadors of “Strongmakers in Autism.” This is an organization that strives for full inclusion of autistic individuals. At the back of the book the ambassadors introduce themselves.
Topics include:
- Setting boundaries and daring to say no
- Planning and organizing
- Making choices and decisions
- Dealing with unpredictable events
- And much more
