TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™
TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance.
Vero Beach, FL, November 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Perfect, Inc., the company behind the award-winning telecom billing system TimelyBill, today announced the launch of its new in-house tax engine, TimelyTAXES™.
Designed from the ground up for the communications industry, TimelyTAXES™ addresses the unique and growing complexity of telecom taxation and delivers substantial gains in speed, accuracy, and operational control.
“As telecom taxation keeps getting more complicated, providers need reliable data and precise calculations,” said Patrick LaJuett, CMO of TimelyBill. “Pulling that data from external sources became a constant headache — version changes, outages, latency, you name it. So we built our own engine to eliminate the bottlenecks and take back control.”
Key Features and Benefits:
• Telecom-native tax logic: TimelyTAXES™ supports wireline, wireless, VoIP, unified communications, IoT/M2M operations, MVNOs, resellers, and multi-carrier providers. It handles subscription, usage-based, and resale billing models and distinguishes between standard sales tax and telecom-specific surcharges (e.g., USF, TRS, local 911, municipal communications taxes).
• In-house, zero external-API dependencies: The engine uses a self-hosted tax database updated monthly from a leading telecom tax source. Because there are no external live API calls, providers avoid latency, vendor uptime issues, and rate-limit constraints — achieving faster performance even when rating thousands of call detail records (CDRs), events, or complex bundles.
• Up to 10× faster tax-calculation performance: According to TimelyBill, TimelyTAXES™ is capable of delivering tax computations up to ten times faster than the third-party tax services previously used.
• Precise usage-based taxation and jurisdictional allocation: The engine captures origin/termination metadata, call type, interstate vs intrastate classification, and appropriately allocates voice, SMS/MMS, data, and IoT/M2M events — enabling accurate taxation and audit-ready reporting.
• Customer-controlled tax mapping: TimelyBill enables communication service providers to map each product or service to its applicable tax category within the platform, with default mappings and flexibility for custom business models.
• Enterprise-grade hosting: TimelyBill runs from Tier 5® Platinum data centers in Atlanta, GA, and Las Vegas, NV, featuring fully redundant power/cooling/network, 100% uptime design, carrier-diverse connectivity, and a 100% renewable-energy footprint.
Why It Matters:
For telecom operators, resellers, and MVNOs, tax calculations are more than an administrative burden — they are a significant operational risk and performance bottleneck. By moving tax calculations in-house and optimizing them for the communications environment, TimelyBill is giving providers faster, more reliable tools and reducing dependence on third-party tax vendors.
Important Disclosure:
TimelyTAXES™ does not replace a certified tax advisor or compliance partner. TimelyBill provides the engine and updating mechanisms — customers remain responsible for confirming tax classifications and compliance interpretations.
Contact
TimelyBillContact
Patrick LaJuett
954-889-6699
timelybill.com
