Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Chicago, IL Area, February 12, 2026
Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today.
Chicago, IL, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meet Dr. Temple Grandin – Chicago, IL Area
Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
- The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
- Effective horse training techniques
- How animals perceive novel objects
- The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
- How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
Benefit from over five decades of animal welfare expertise with Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned livestock handling facility designer and Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University.
You will learn:
- The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs
- Effective horse training techniques
- How animals perceive novel objects
- The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants
- How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories