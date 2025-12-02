Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Chicago, IL Area, February 12, 2026

Esteemed animal scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., revolutionized livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. A professor at Colorado State University, she is celebrated for her innovative designs and deep understanding of animal behavior. Her bestselling book "Animals in Translation" highlights her groundbreaking work, making her one of the most influential voices in animal science today.