Coffee, Cake and Care: Boot Out Breast Cancer’s Morning of Connection, Compassion and Community Continues
Following the success of the first Coffee, Cake and Care morning, Boot Out Breast Cancer (BOBC) once again brought together laughter, empathy, and togetherness, this time at Leigh Cricket Club.
What began with a few nervous smiles quickly grew into a morning filled with warmth, conversation, and genuine care. Guests shared stories, laughter, and even a few tears as they enjoyed delicious homemade cakes and comforting cups of coffee.
Hosted as part of Boot Out Breast Cancer's ongoing commitment to community well-being and open conversation, the event welcomed women and men from all walks of life to connect, reflect, and support one another.
“We laughed, we cried, and we left feeling lighter,” said one attendee. “It was more than coffee – it was actual care in action.”
The morning’s mix of emotional honesty and joyful moments created a safe, uplifting atmosphere where everyone could simply be themselves. From heartfelt discussions to spontaneous laughter, Coffee, Cake and Care once again proved that sometimes the smallest gatherings make the biggest difference.
Debbie, Founder of Boot Out Breast Cancer, said:
“Today was a true heart warmer. We came together with open arms, and I truly believe we changed lives - even in the smallest of ways. Seeing the laughter, the tears, and the genuine care in that room reminded me exactly why Boot Out Breast Cancer exists.”
Guests also enjoyed soothing hand massages from Shushila at Escala Beauty, adding a gentle touch of relaxation and self-care to the morning.
Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Boot Out Breast Cancer will host the next Coffee, Cake and Caremorning at Regent Golf Club, Bolton, on Wednesday 17 December 2025, from 9:00am to 11:00am - continuing to nurture connection, compassion, and community one cup at a time.
About Boot Out Breast Cancer
Boot Out Breast Cancer purchases diagnostic equipment for breast cancer units in England and Wales, with the goal of reducing waiting times and giving early diagnoses to save lives. Since its inception in 2010 the charity as raised over £1.85 million. The charity's patrons include Dame Sarah Storey, Professor Andrew Baildam, Alan Shearer CBE, and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester. Its ambassadors for 2024/2025 are Nikki Sanderson, Nihal Arthanayake, Dougie Mercer, Paul Vickerstaff.
