Sprig Reading 4.0 Empowers Educators with Consistent Reading Data to Drive Measurable Literacy Growth
Educators align to any curricular or learning standard to ensure every student masters the foundational skills needed for reading proficiently.
Ottawa, Canada, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sprig Learning announces the launch of Sprig Reading 4.0, the next evolution of its evidence-based digital platform for monitoring reading progress and outcomes. Built in direct response to educators’ need for a unified and consistent approach to literacy data, Sprig Reading helps schools align multiple reading curriculums, track weekly progress, and ensure every student is on track to read proficiently by Grade 3.
Solving a Growing Challenge in Literacy Instruction
Today’s educators face an increasingly complex literacy landscape, multiple reading curriculums and assessments, a diverse classroom of learners, and fragmented data systems that make it difficult to get a clear picture of student growth. Sprig Reading brings it all together, offering a common data platform that connects the dots between instruction, assessment, and outcomes.
“Educators today are managing more reading programs, assessments, and data sources than ever before,” said Jarrett Laughlin, CEO and Founder at Sprig Learning. “Sprig Reading simplifies that reality by aligning with what teachers already use in their classrooms and giving them one clear, consistent picture of every child’s reading progress.”
Driving Better Reading Outcomes with Consistent, Actionable Data
The new version of Sprig Reading introduces enhanced roll-up reporting, expanded curricular alignment, and innovative data visualization tools that make weekly progress monitoring simple and sustainable. By empowering teachers to identify gaps early and act quickly, Sprig Reading helps ensure that every learner builds the foundational reading skills needed for lifelong literacy success.
“Sprig Reading 4.0 aligns seamlessly with major literacy frameworks, such as UFLI and local Provincial and/or State standards,” added Mark Quattrocchi, Education Success Lead at Sprig Learning. Further adding, “This alignment means educators spend less time reconciling data and more time translating that data into actionable recommendations that guide teaching and planning.”
Key Enhancements in Sprig Reading 4.0
Comprehensive Curricular Alignment
Easily map 200+ foundational literacy skills and high-frequency words to any curriculum or Provincial/State standard. Teachers can track progress consistently across classrooms, while administrators gain comprehensive insights into system-wide literacy trends.
Granular Roll-up Reporting
Powerful dashboards provide educators and administrators with school, district, and classroom-level visibility, supporting data-informed decisions and transparent literacy progress tracking.
UFLI Module Alignment
Sprig Reading’s curricular alignment module is now designed to align with UFLI’s scope and sequence so teachers can track reading progress lesson-by-lesson.
iOS Multimedia Capture & In-App Learning
Teachers can capture real-time reading observations (photos and video) via iPad, access “just-in-time” instructional videos, and engage in ongoing professional learning directly within the app.
A Partner in Building Confident Readers
With Sprig Reading, schools gain more than just a reading tool, they gain a partner in measurable literacy success. The platform’s evidence-based design, real-time data insights, and cross-curricular flexibility provide educators with the clarity and confidence to guide every child toward reading mastery.
Experience Sprig Reading 4.0 with a free trial. Start today: https://www.spriglearning.com/sprig-reading
