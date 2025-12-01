Author Claude Ellis Forehand II, MDiv, DMin’s New Book “Present in God's Presence” Explores How One Can Forge a Personal Relationship with God Every Day
Recent release “Present in God's Presence: Experiencing God beyond the Restraints of Religion” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Claude Ellis Forehand II, MDiv, DMin is a thought-provoking series that aims to encourage readers to experience the Lord outside of religion, leading them to create an intimate and personal connection to God each day.
Huntersville, NC, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Claude Ellis Forehand II, MDiv, DMin, who earned a master of divinity (MDiv) in 2002 and a doctor of ministry (DMin) in 2009, both from Hood Theological Seminary Salisbury, North Carolina, has completed his new book “Present in God's Presence: Experiencing God beyond the Restraints of Religion”: a compelling look at how one can experience the Lord throughout their day, thus creating a more intimate relationship with God that is not beholden to religious doctrine.
“‘Present in God’s Presence: Experiencing God beyond the Restraints of Religion’ is a book that intentionally challenges the conventional thinking and traditions of religious practice by offering four spiritual disciplines that instead foster a more intimate relationship with God,” writes Forehand II. “The four disciplines introduced: ‘looking for God in the details of daily activity’, ‘using your imagination’, ‘surrendering to God by resisting the ego’, and ‘practicing prayer as sacred dialogue’; are just some of the natural approaches to experiencing God without the distractions of religion. Hopefully, this book will whet your spiritual appetite and inspire you to seek more.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Claude Ellis Forehand II, MDiv, DMin’s engaging series will help readers from all walks of life gain a better understanding of how God can be present in one’s life through intention and mindful practices. Whether one is a person of faith or seeking out God for the first time, “Present in God’s Presence” is a vital resource for opening one’s self up to the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Present in God's Presence: Experiencing God beyond the Restraints of Religion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
