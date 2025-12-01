Leah Diana Morgan’s Newly Released "Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse" is a Deeply Moving Memoir of Pain, Perseverance, and God’s Healing Power
“Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leah Diana Morgan is an inspiring testimony that traces one woman’s journey from trauma and loss to redemption and faith, revealing how God’s love can bring restoration through even the darkest of circumstances.
New York, NY, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse”: a compelling personal narrative that offers hope and healing to survivors of abuse and anyone struggling to understand their faith amid suffering. “Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse” is the creation of published author, Leah Diana Morgan.
Morgan shares, “This is not about revenge, which belongs to God, but about justification for the abuse and trials I had to endure to find peace and safety with God and to learn and understand that my God was always with me, even through all of the pain.
From my first memories on our little farm and all the fun and tragic experiences of a little lonely child to a committed child of God’s, I find faith, trust, and miracles in only believing His promises.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leah Diana Morgan’s new book is a moving reflection on endurance, faith, and the miraculous power of divine grace. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt honesty, Morgan shows how unwavering belief can transform even life’s most devastating trials into testimonies of strength and deliverance.
Consumers can purchase “Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Faith: To Overcome Abuse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
