Rachel Jalbert’s Newly Released "Noralee’s Song" is an Emotional and Inspiring Contemporary Christian Novel About Healing, Resilience, and the Power of Faith
“Noralee’s Song” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Jalbert follows Noralee, a woman determined to protect her children while escaping a painful past. Through trials, new beginnings, and unexpected love, the story explores faith, trust, redemption, and hope for a brighter future.
Crawfordville, FL, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Noralee’s Song”: an uplifting and heartfelt story of courage and faith. “Noralee’s Song” is the creation of published author, Rachel Jalbert, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who rescues and rehabilitates abused and abandoned hound dogs.
Jalbert shares, “Noralee’s got a secret, and no one can ever find out. Her and her children’s lives depend on it. Starting over again, trying desperately to outrun her past, or more specifically—him. Can Noralee find a way to protect her secret but still give her children the chance at a normal life? Can she find a way to move forward, even though she has had to give up everything she cares about and disappear?
She is managing and making a way through the new and scary realities of starting over, again. But just as she is finding her footing, she is blindsided by a handsome stranger who is determined to break down her walls and see the real her. Can she trust him? Can she trust anyone?
Can God restore someone as broken as her and dare she hope for a future with love, laughter, and security?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Jalbert’s new book offers a story of resilience, hope, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Noralee’s Song” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Noralee’s Song”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
