Rachel Jalbert’s Newly Released "Noralee’s Song" is an Emotional and Inspiring Contemporary Christian Novel About Healing, Resilience, and the Power of Faith

“Noralee’s Song” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Jalbert follows Noralee, a woman determined to protect her children while escaping a painful past. Through trials, new beginnings, and unexpected love, the story explores faith, trust, redemption, and hope for a brighter future.