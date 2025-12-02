N.a Vazquez’s New Book "The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef" Follows Leila and Her Dog Georgia as They Prepare a Delicious Plate of Crepes Together
Mount Kisco, NY, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author N.A Vazquez, a loving husband with a passion for storytelling who discovered his true calling in his own kitchen, has completed his most recent book, “The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef”: a charming tale that centers around Leila and her helper, Georgia the yellow Labrador retriever, as they navigate the kitchen and work together to make crepes.
“Leila and the little chef, Georgia, a lovable yellow Labrador retriever, love cooking together,” writes Vazquez. “They enjoy experimenting with many recipes and flavor combinations! The best part is they want to take you along on their kitchen adventures!
“Are you ready for a journey of learning delicious and fun recipes with them? Put on your chef hat and invite your loved ones to join in! All you need is a desire to have fun and follow the kitchen rules.
“Join Leila and the little chef in the kitchen to discover the joys of cooking and the beauty of spending quality time with your loved ones!”
Published by Fulton Books, N.A Vazquez’s book is partly inspired by and stars the author’s wife, Leila, weaving a tale of creativity, love, and the joy of discovery that can be found in the kitchen. With charming characters and colorful illustrations to help bring Vazquez’s story to life, “The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to make their own bold choices in the kitchen, just like Leila and Georgia.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Leila and the little chef, Georgia, a lovable yellow Labrador retriever, love cooking together,” writes Vazquez. “They enjoy experimenting with many recipes and flavor combinations! The best part is they want to take you along on their kitchen adventures!
“Are you ready for a journey of learning delicious and fun recipes with them? Put on your chef hat and invite your loved ones to join in! All you need is a desire to have fun and follow the kitchen rules.
“Join Leila and the little chef in the kitchen to discover the joys of cooking and the beauty of spending quality time with your loved ones!”
Published by Fulton Books, N.A Vazquez’s book is partly inspired by and stars the author’s wife, Leila, weaving a tale of creativity, love, and the joy of discovery that can be found in the kitchen. With charming characters and colorful illustrations to help bring Vazquez’s story to life, “The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to make their own bold choices in the kitchen, just like Leila and Georgia.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Crepe Kitchen: Cooking with Leila and the Little Chef” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories