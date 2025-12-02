Sharon Adornetto’s New Book "Thread by Thread" is a Poignant Account That Documents the Author’s Journey in Caring for Her Husband with Alzheimer’s
New York, NY, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sharon Adornetto, a loving mother and grandmother who worked as a registered nurse for more than forty years, has completed her most recent book, “Thread by Thread: A Portrait of Living and Dying with Alzheimer’s Disease”: a stirring memoir that explores the author’s struggles and heartache as she navigates caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s and dealing with the grief she felt both during and after his battle.
Throughout her nursing career, Sharon Adornetto’s specialty and greatest love was working in pediatrics, although her years as a nurse found her caring for patients ranging from newborn to the elderly. During those years she received several awards, such as the CARE award from Mercy Home Care of Western New York. Her final job before moving to the NYC area was as the supervisor in the largest branch of a home care agency. This entailed her management of fifteen office staff, more than two hundred field employees, and approximately two hundred and fifty home care patients. Adornetto also developed and put in order the operation of a private-pay assisted-living senior apartment complex.
In “Thread by Thread,” author Sharon Adornetto brings readers into the most personal and rawest experiences of caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s disease. Nothing is spared, with stark truth and vulnerability present upon every page. While trying her very best to care for him, she cries, she despairs, and she experiences living grief while her husband is still alive.
“This book is a narrative about a journey with Alzheimer’s disease,” writes Adornetto. “As a traveler on this harrowing journey, I spent more than seven years in the trenches. I have no words of wisdom to share. In fact, after a point, what I learned was very little, but I’ve been there. I can keep you company.”
The author continues, “I need to read and talk about how horrific Alzheimer’s is. I need to shout about how dreadful a job I fear I am doing for Bob and for myself. I can find no such outlet. So my relief has become the spilling of words that need to be but cannot be said out loud. I write and write and write. I write in small books, on scraps of paper, on the back of shopping receipts, in my laptop, and occasionally on the palm of my hand. The words keep coming. I offer no answers, just a glimpse of my personal journey and my understanding of what some of you are going through.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sharon Adornetto’s book is a powerful account exploring the author’s troubled thoughts during her husband’s battle with Alzheimer’s, parsing through her feelings as she navigates her difficult path forward. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Thread by Thread” is sure to resonate with readers facing a similar struggle, helping them to know they are not alone.
