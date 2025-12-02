Betty Hendricks’s New Book, "Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures," a Collection of Charming Stories Designed to Inspire and Delight Young Readers
Swartz Creek, MI, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Betty Hendricks, who holds two associate degrees in child development and word processing, and served in the national guard, has completed her most recent book, “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures”: a riveting series of tales that center around a milk cow and her friends as they navigate all sorts of challenges and excitement.
“‘Florence’ is about a milk cow with a master’s degree in milk cow management. She graduated from Moo University in Mooville, Texas. In the next story, Florence writes to her professor from college, Professor Cow Pie,” writes Betty.
“‘Dear Grandpa’ is about Pete writing his grandparent a letter and telling him about his adventures.
“Read about Slick, who is the only child in his family. He learns the true meaning of Christmas.
“‘Sam’ is the story of a boy who eats out at McDonald’s and has fun in the playland, exploring all the activities.
“‘Angela and Theodore Meet Mr. Cricket’ is about a girl and her teddy bear who meet a cricket. After hearing a noise, her mind has her imagining all kinds of things, but then she discovers that it is a cricket.
Published by Fulton Books, Betty Hendricks’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on these heartfelt stories of friendship and fun. With colorful artwork to help bring Hendrick’s tales to life, “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Florence and Friends and Their Fun Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
