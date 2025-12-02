Stanley Wood’s New Book “Mark Opens Many New Windows: Back with the Pirates” Continues the Story of an FBI Agent with the Power to Travel Through Dimensions
Yuma, AZ, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who currently resides in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book “Mark Opens Many New Windows: Back with the Pirates”: a compelling tale that centers around an FBI agent with a unique ability that brings him to strange dimensions, allowing him to travel back to pirates he once encountered before.
Wood shares, “‘Mystic Traveler’ is a story about Mark, an ex-banker who can travel through a portal. He becomes an FBI agent. Both he and his wife, Kathy, are trained in hand-to-hand combat and firearms and are both expert shots. The anomaly can take him to different dimensions and times. He has no control over where it’s going to take him. Sometimes it takes him to strange lands, and other times it will take him back to the old Wild West.
“In the time when he is home, he spends it in an FBI task force, fighting bank robbers and kidnappers.
“In this latest installment, join Mark as he finds himself back with the pirates.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Mark’s thrilling journey through strange new worlds, where dangers and old friends alike are waiting to be encountered. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Mark Opens Many New Windows: Back with the Pirates” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving eager for more gripping interdimensional travels with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Mark Opens Many New Windows: Back with the Pirates” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
