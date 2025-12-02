Author Anthony M. Corelli’s New Book “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” Follows a Pastor’s Return to His Hometown Where an Ancient Evil Has Taken Hold
Recent release “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” from Covenant Books author Anthony M. Corelli centers around a pastor who is contacted by a childhood friend about a potential possession in his hometown. After returning to Pueblo, the pastor soon discovers a string of local tragedies will keep him from fulfilling his role in exercising this demon once and for all.
New York, NY, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anthony M. Corelli, an ordained minister and therapist with decades of experience helping hurting people find the healing grace of Jesus Christ, has completed his new book, “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience”: a compelling tale of a pastor’s attempts to free his hometown from an ancient evil that has caused mayhem and tragedy.
“Pastor Anthony Corelli has been struggling with feelings of impending doom,” shares the author. “The last several months of his life have been tragic, to say the least. He has witnessed evil that would cause most people to lose their sanity. Deliverance ministry has always taken a toll on him, but this is different. He can’t help but feel like Satan and his demons have been stepping up their game. He knows that God has called him to this line of work, but deep down inside, he is hoping God will call him to a different ministry.
“Just when Anthony is starting to feel like himself, he is visited by a demon warning him to stay away from his hometown of Pueblo, Colorado. The warning shakes him to the core. Right then, he receives a call from a childhood friend asking for help with a possible possession. Deep down inside, Anthony knows that this has the potential to be his most dangerous case to date.
“When Anthony and his team arrive, it is clear that this is a legitimate case of possession. Unfortunately it doesn’t take long for things to get complicated. Each time that he tries to exorcise the demon, a neighborhood tragedy gets in the way. The demon seems content in making Anthony relive his childhood pain as he gets closer to the truth.
“A murderer on the loose, a series of mysterious deaths, and a complicated demonic scheme keep him from helping the Clementi family. Anthony’s strong faith and his desire to help the lost keep him from giving up when the task seems insurmountable. The demons and their well-orchestrated plan seem unstoppable. Without God, there is no hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anthony M. Corelli’s new book is the third installment in the author’s series, following “The Struggle” and “The Sacrifice,” offering countless twists and turns that will force readers to rethink their theories and theology on God, demons, and the paranormal. With each turn of the page, a new group of skeptics will become believers and an entire town will be touched by an ancient evil, and the love of Jesus will seek to save the lost in this terrifying tale of good versus evil.
Readers can purchase “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Pastor Anthony Corelli has been struggling with feelings of impending doom,” shares the author. “The last several months of his life have been tragic, to say the least. He has witnessed evil that would cause most people to lose their sanity. Deliverance ministry has always taken a toll on him, but this is different. He can’t help but feel like Satan and his demons have been stepping up their game. He knows that God has called him to this line of work, but deep down inside, he is hoping God will call him to a different ministry.
“Just when Anthony is starting to feel like himself, he is visited by a demon warning him to stay away from his hometown of Pueblo, Colorado. The warning shakes him to the core. Right then, he receives a call from a childhood friend asking for help with a possible possession. Deep down inside, Anthony knows that this has the potential to be his most dangerous case to date.
“When Anthony and his team arrive, it is clear that this is a legitimate case of possession. Unfortunately it doesn’t take long for things to get complicated. Each time that he tries to exorcise the demon, a neighborhood tragedy gets in the way. The demon seems content in making Anthony relive his childhood pain as he gets closer to the truth.
“A murderer on the loose, a series of mysterious deaths, and a complicated demonic scheme keep him from helping the Clementi family. Anthony’s strong faith and his desire to help the lost keep him from giving up when the task seems insurmountable. The demons and their well-orchestrated plan seem unstoppable. Without God, there is no hope.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anthony M. Corelli’s new book is the third installment in the author’s series, following “The Struggle” and “The Sacrifice,” offering countless twists and turns that will force readers to rethink their theories and theology on God, demons, and the paranormal. With each turn of the page, a new group of skeptics will become believers and an entire town will be touched by an ancient evil, and the love of Jesus will seek to save the lost in this terrifying tale of good versus evil.
Readers can purchase “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories