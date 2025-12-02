Author Anthony M. Corelli’s New Book “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” Follows a Pastor’s Return to His Hometown Where an Ancient Evil Has Taken Hold

Recent release “THE RETURN: A Christian Paranormal Experience” from Covenant Books author Anthony M. Corelli centers around a pastor who is contacted by a childhood friend about a potential possession in his hometown. After returning to Pueblo, the pastor soon discovers a string of local tragedies will keep him from fulfilling his role in exercising this demon once and for all.