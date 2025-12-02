Author Luke Andrew Elliott’s New Book “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Oak of Ophrah” is the Thrilling Continuation of This Faith-Affirming Series
Recent release “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Oak of Ophrah” from Covenant Books author Luke Andrew Elliott plunges readers back into the world of Noah and his mission as he witnesses the power of the Spirit of God like never before.
Prosper, TX, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luke Andrew Elliott, who Elliott was born and raised in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, has completed his new book, “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Oak of Ophrah”: an exciting novel that catches up with Noah, who is recovering from his time with King Jehoshaphat and the mighty men.
A Mediterranean storm moves in and halts the excavation team from examining the chamber. Solomon, Noah’s father, takes the opportunity as a welcome respite to have some touristy fun in Israel with his son. They travel to modern-day Jericho. A local professor and fellow archaeologist grants Noah special access to the ancient ruins of Jericho, which allows a special meeting with Bartimaeus. Noah and Solomon’s time is cut short by the weather. On their drive back to camp, Noah is carried away to the Great Hall to begin his next trial.
King Josiah, along with an important friend, introduces Noah to the next adventure. Unlike his previous experiences in Jericho and Moab, he is entering a rather bleak time in Israel’s history. Noah quickly befriends a rather unimpressive man, the laughingstock of his tribe, clan, and family. His name is Gideon, son of Joash the Abiezrite.
Noah will witness the power of the Spirit of God like never before. He also has a few interesting rendezvous with a rather famous shepherd. Marauding Midianites have plagued Israel for seven torturous years. This powerful and relentless enemy invades the land of Israel once more. Gideon’s army of thirty-two thousand dwindles to three hundred. God readies His chosen man for action. And the object of Noah’s pursuit rests in the center of one hundred and fifty thousand bloodthirsty warriors.
Author Luke Andrew Elliott is the youngest of three boys, followed by his baby sister. Raised in a Christian home, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior during a Wednesday night youth group meeting in seventh grade. His fire was lit, and he was filled with a passion for the gospel of Christ.
Luke was a burgeoning eighteen-year-old college student when God placed the idea of Noah and the Holy Scepter in his curious and creative mind. Over the coming years, ideas for this seven-part novel series poured into his thoughts. He would diligently jot them down on pieces of scratch paper and place them in a folder for future use. The folder went untouched for almost twenty years. During that time, he married the love of his life, Tammy, and became a proud daddy to his daughter, Trinity Elaine, and his son, Ethan Andrew.
He is now a small business owner working in the field of health insurance. A disciple of men, a teacher to youth, he devotes his free time to family and friends—and writing, of course. With a desire to serve God more, his thoughts always came back to “Noah and the Holy Scepter.” In 2019, he opened the neglected folder, read through his jumbled-up notes, and began to write the adventure that awaits readers.
The first offering, “Noah and the Holy Scepter: The Walls of Jericho,” was released in October 2021. The second, “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab,” was published in winter 2022.
Luke writes, “King Mesha and his royal guard of seven hundred are forced to retreat. With a little help from the medallion, Noah flies forward to cut him off. A heroic battle between Noah and forty elite Moabite warriors ensues. Miraculously, David’s ‘sword of Goliath’ paired with Paul’s ‘armor of God’ carry him to victory unscathed. Mesha is getting away. Noah draws a shepherd’s sling and sends a stone with pinpoint accuracy over a hundred meters away, striking the king. Mesha tumbles to the ground. His bodyguards gather him up and
rush him into a nearby fortress. In all their haste, they forgot the king’s crown hanging from a bush. Noah takes hold of his reward and removes the orange jewel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Luke Andrew Elliott’s new book invites readers to discover how this distinctive narrative unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Oak of Ophrah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
