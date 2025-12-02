Authors Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux and illustrator Angelina Zymslony’s New Book “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven” is Released
Recent release “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven” from Covenant Books authors Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux and illustrator Angelina Zymslony follows an angel who accidentally falls from Heaven and lands in the human world. Along the way, the little angel learns important lessons and discovers the true essence of being human.
Maricopa, AZ, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux, with illustrator Angelina Zymslony, have completed their new book, “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven”: a charming story of a little angel’s adventures after falling to Earth and learning all sorts of lessons about what it means to be human and truly love the Lord.
Author Melinda Baron has a lifelong passion for writing, and also enjoys spending her time scrapbooking and making crafts. She currently lives in Maricopa, Arizona, with her husband, Gaetan Baron, and her fat and sassy cat, named Meecha. Coauthor Aiden Marcoux, Melinda’s daughter, is a children’s teacher and currently lives in China.
Melinda and Aiden write, “In heaven, there lived a little angel who felt out of place. Unlike the others, the little angel preferred adventure and play to peace and serenity. One day, this curious angel accidentally tumbled from the clouds, landing in an unfamiliar world below.
“Alone and uncertain, the little angel stumbled upon a white house where children laughed and played in the sunlit yard. Taken in by the warmhearted family, the little angel embarked on a journey of discovery. In the bustling human world, the little angel learned lessons of kindness and friendship and the importance of following rules. Through joyful moments and challenges alike, the little angel discovered the essence of being human: empathy, patience, and kindness—the courage to face one’s emotions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux’s new book, with illustrations by Angelina Zymslony, invites readers of all ages to join the little angel on an enchanting journey of growth and understanding, where every step reveals what it truly means to embrace human life on Earth and one’s friendship with Jesus.
Readers can purchase “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
