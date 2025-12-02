Authors Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux and illustrator Angelina Zymslony’s New Book “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven” is Released

Recent release “The Little Angel Who Tripped and Fell off the Edge of Heaven” from Covenant Books authors Melinda Baron and Aiden Marcoux and illustrator Angelina Zymslony follows an angel who accidentally falls from Heaven and lands in the human world. Along the way, the little angel learns important lessons and discovers the true essence of being human.