Author Linda Zilhaver Sayers’s New Book, "Where I Go," is a Fun-Filled Children’s Story That Presents a Great Selection of Hometown Places for Children to Visit and Enjoy
Recent release “Where I Go” from Page Publishing author Linda Zilhaver Sayers reintroduces children to the joys of spending time in their neighborhood rather than staying at home and playing with their electronics.
Erie, PA, December 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Zilhaver Sayers has completed her new book, “Where I Go”: an inspiring children’s story that offers a backdoor way to reintroduce children to the simple joys of life.
Born on a farm in rural Pennsylvania, author Linda Zilhaver Sayers was used to entertaining herself with her cousins and siblings. There were so many things to enjoy about being outside. Even though she didn’t live in the city, she could imagine what it would’ve been like since that was something she always wished she had done. What child doesn’t want to live in the city if they’re in the country and in the country if they are in the city? Always interested in writing poems and loving the world of words, she longed to try to publish a children’s book. After much dreaming, this was an unexpected joy in her life.
Sayers shares, “Entertainment comes in so many venues, and some children find themselves in wonder at what their hometown has to offer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Zilhaver Sayers’s enlightening tale celebrates the joy that can be found in everyday life.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Where I Go” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
